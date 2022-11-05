Read full article on original website
Post Register
Medicare drug plan review help offered in Challis
People can now enroll for Medicare Part D, the prescription drug plan, through Dec. 7. In Challis, people can get assistance in determining the best plan from Peggy Parks, who has been trained through the Idaho Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Benefit Advisors program. To schedule an appointment with Parks, call 208-879-4772. There's no fee for the consultation. People need to bring their Medicare card and a list of current prescription drugs to their appointment.
Missing East Idaho hunter found dead
UPDATE FROM BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Michael Faller was located Saturday afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers. ORIGINAL STORY ...
