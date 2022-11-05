People can now enroll for Medicare Part D, the prescription drug plan, through Dec. 7. In Challis, people can get assistance in determining the best plan from Peggy Parks, who has been trained through the Idaho Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Benefit Advisors program. To schedule an appointment with Parks, call 208-879-4772. There's no fee for the consultation. People need to bring their Medicare card and a list of current prescription drugs to their appointment.

CHALLIS, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO