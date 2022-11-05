Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70
A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
MLive.com
Red Wings getting back some injured players soon, increasing depth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings’ depth has helped them overcome a series of injuries and get off to a good start. They will be even deeper in the coming weeks, increasing competition and perhaps leading to some roster decisions. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Oskar Sundqvist joined the...
MLive.com
Red Wings can’t cash in on power play, losing to Canadiens in shootout
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings failed to convert with ample opportunities on the power play and it cost them a point on Tuesday. The Montreal Canadiens got a pair of rebound goals from Matt Hoffman in regulation, shootout goals from Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, and a 41-save performance from Jake Allen to defeat the Red Wings 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Lightning 2
TAMPA, FL - A step in the right direction. The Oilers righted some of their recent wrongs, picking up the 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Edmonton's penalty kill rebounded off a poor performance in Washington where they allowed four goals powerplay goals against the Capitals. the recently maligned unit was perfect on the evening, going 5-for-5 against the Lightning -- including a shorthanded goal by Warren Foegele in the first period.
NHL
Kariya assisted Ducks when they traded for Selanne in 1996
Hall of Fame forward shares other insights in interview with Fischler. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares an interview with Hockey Hall of Famer and former...
NHL
Never-worn prototype jersey was basis for Blues Reverse Retro
Original prototype jersey will be on display at Enterprise Center outside Portal 15 during team's seven Reverse Retro games. In August of 1966 - a full year before the St. Louis Blues would begin their inaugural season - team owner Sid Salomon III and General Manager Lynn Patrick walked out for a photo shoot wearing St. Louis Blues jerseys for the very first time.
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 144 (David Gustafsson)
Hear from the Jets forward on the start of the 2022-23 season!. Host Mitchell Clinton is joined by broadcasters Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a look at the first 11 games of the Winnipeg Jets season. Forward David Gustafsson stops by for a chat, and play-by-play voice of the Manitoba Moose, Daniel Fink, brings us up to speed on the Manitoba Moose.
NHL
Smith safe as Senators coach despite five-game skid, GM Dorion says
Ottawa last in Atlantic Division heading into game against Canucks. D.J. Smith will remain coach of the Ottawa Senators, general manager Pierre Dorion said Monday. The Senators (4-7-0) have lost five in a row and are last in the Atlantic Division entering their game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS2, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW).
MLive.com
Red Wings’ streak snapped but garner ‘good point’
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were disappointed to garner only a point Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens but encouraged by how the played and how they are trending. That was coach Derek Lalonde’s message to the team after the game. “The last...
NHL
Preview: November 9 at Florida
SUNRISE, FL. - The Carolina Hurricanes hope to improve upon their 8-3-1 record Wednesday as they take on the Florida Panthers. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 8-3-1 (17 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, November 6.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
The battle of New York will be front and center of the hockey universe as the New York Islanders clash with the New York Rangers in what should be an absolutely epic showdown! With that being said, join us for our NHL odds series where our Islanders-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
