Auger-Aliassime sees Djokovic Laver Cup win as a turning point: “it's true that confidence could be something in the air that we can't pinpoint”

"The legs were a bit heavy but I was just excited, I was feeling very pumped" - Garcia ran off adrenaline during Sakkari win to reach final at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia smashed Maria Sakkari fairly easily to advance to the WTA Finals semi-final impressing herself in the process. Nobody expected Garcia to win this easily with many thinking she would not be able to win the match at all. Sakkari was well-rested and confident having won three matches in the round-robin system. It was not even competitive as the French player established herself as the aggressive player early on and just rolled from there.
Connors full of praise for Auger-Aliassime: "He's one of those guys now with Alcaraz, Ruud and Sinner to start taking over"
Legendary player Jimmy Connors thinks that Auger-Aliassime is part of the next batch of players that will soon start to take over. The American player has a podcast with his son where they talk tennis among other things and in the most recent episode, the player with the most singles trophies ever reflected on the Canadian. He believes him an integral part of the next batch of players that will take over from the current best:
"Nadal and Djokovic, I think they have two seasons left" - Paris Masters tournament director on Next Gen stars taking over
The tournament director of the Paris Masters Pioline believes Djokovic and Nadal have two seasons left at the top of the game. Cedric Pioline got a pretty good look at many of the best young players competing at the Paris Masters this week. He also got to watch Holger Rune defeat Novak Djokovic in the final to give the Serbian only his second-ever defeat in the Paris Masters final.
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10
Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
"The level of tennis that I’m playing is high, and I like my chances" - Djokovic plays down injury concerns and looks forward to ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic admitted after the Paris Masters final that he had some tightness here and there but played down any injury concerns. Djokovic had a similar thing last year when he had some sort of minor injury before the ATP Finals but played the event and played it well. He experienced some minor physical issues in this match as well but played it down because he doesn't want to make excuses for losing a match:
Frustrated Gauff laments poor WTA Finals display: "It’s probably the worst week of the year for me. I’ve never lost so much so fast"
Coco Gauff finished her WTA Finals by going 0-6 in combined singles and doubles matches leaving the teenager very frustrated. It was supposed to be this grand occasion where Coco Gauff would show she belongs among the best on the Tour in both singles and doubles but it was anything but. The American was expected to do well playing in front of native fans in her country but she really didn't.
Sakkari reveals Kerber warning prior to 2022 season: "She was like good luck this season, it's gonna be the toughest one"
Maria Sakkari experienced a very tough season in 2022 that ended at the WTA Finals in Forth Worth with a loss in the semi-finals. The Greek player had a major breakout season last year nearly reaching her first grand slam final at Roland Garros as well as solidifying herself as a top 10 player. She did not win a trophy despite playing some finals and she did a similar thing this year albeit her results were not nearly as consistent as last year.
Teams confirmed for World Tennis League including Swiatek, Bouchard, Zverev, Thiem, Djokovic, Kyrgios and Andreescu
The final lineup of the World Tennis League has been announced with players such as Kyrgios, Swiatek, Zverev and Thiem among those taking part. While the season is coming to a conclusion, the next one is not far away. As usual, it starts before the year concludes and for a very solid group of players, it will start in Dubai from December 19th till the 24th. The World Tennis League is a team event consisting of teams that have both ATP and WTA players fighting it out in round-robin groups.
Swiatek shows dominance with new record at WTA Finals: "Last year I wouldn’t have even dreamed of it"
Iga Swiatek finished off the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals with a straight-sets win over Coco Gauff setting another record. The Polish player finished the 'group' stage of the event with zero losses and she didn't drop a single set in all those wins. She became the 9th player to not drop a single set in the early part of the event since the current format was re-introduced in 2003:
"I gave her a lot of easy matches this season" - Superb Sabalenka stuns Swiatek at WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka stunned Iga Swiatek in a fascinating match that saw the Belarusian playing the best tennis she played in a long time. She was superb outplaying Swiatek from the baseline and even found her serve in the final set to keep the Polish player away from any chances to pull back the break. It was not the first match they played this year and Sabalenka referenced that after the match:
Swiatek becomes only second player after Serena Williams to reach 11,000 points in WTA Rankings
Iga Swiatek has had an incredible 2022 year and this latest achievement just proves what kind of year she has had. We've had several different rankings systems over the years with the current one being adopted in 2009. The number of total points increased which allowed players to set some new records. Any time you have the words record and tennis in the same sentence, there is a high chance you'll also see Serena Williams in the same sentence.
How Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas can leapfrog Carlos Alcaraz for year-end World No.1 spot
With Carlos Alcaraz out of the ATP Finals, Nadal and Tsitsipas have a very decent chance of finishing the year as number one. Alcaraz was looking forward to playing at the ATP Finals but a muscle tear in his abdomen will keep him out for at least a month making it impossible for him to play at the ATP Finals. He sustained the injury in his match against Rune in Paris and that gives Nadal and Tsitsipas an even better chance of finishing ahead of him in the rankings.
"Now the next goal must be for him to play in his first Grand Slam final" - Mortensen on compatriot Rune's next goals
Former Danish professional player Michael Mortensen spoke about Holger Rune following his Paris Masters success laying out his future. Mortensen is a former player who represented Denmark getting to a career-high ranking of 301 and he spoke about Rune following his surprise win over Novak Djokovic in Paris. Speaking to Eurosport, the former coach of Li Na and Caroline Wozniacki said:
"I was not myself and a long year and getting sick hit me hard" - Pegula gutted not give fans more in WTA Finals exit
Jessica Pegula went winless at the WTA Finals just like her compatriot Coco Gauff and it's left her visibly disappointed by it. Overall it's been a very positive year for Pegula because she established herself as the 3rd best player in the world with her consistent performances. Those consistent performances were missing from this year's WTA Finals as Pegula was unable to win one single match playing very poorly in all of them.
"It’s the first season that Coco Gauff is not under the age of eligibility" - Davenport believes multiple factors including fatigue disrupted Gauff's WTA Finals debut
Former world number one Lindsay Davenport spoke about Coco Gauff and while her WTA Finals experience was so disappointing. Many expected great things from Coco Gauff in Forth Worth at the WTA Finals. It was the first WTA Finals she played in her career and Davenport thinks that played a part in why she lost all three of her singles and all three of her doubles matches:
"Let's hope we can bring a bit of Emma Raducanu magic to Billie Jean King Cup" - Boulter hopes to step up in Raducanu absence at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Katie Boulter will look to step up for Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow next week in the absence of Raducanu. The British player has generally performed really well on native soil scoring some huge wins on grass. She defeated Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova twice this year making a small run at Wimbledon as well. As the Billie Jean King Cup Finals are being held in Great Britain she is hoping to bring some of that good player to the event as well:
Murray sets sights higher in 2023: "For most players, that's a really positive year, I don't view it that way"
Andy Murray had a solid year where he returned to the top 50 in the ATP rankings but he doesn't view it as a great year. Murray still believes in himself which is why his 2022 season did not leave him satisfied. The Brit is aiming for much higher goals next year as he hopes a year under his belt will finally give him a chance to return to the top next year.
'Losing sucks': How Pegula, Gauff hope to bounce back from WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- For Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Daria Kasatkina, their 2022 campaigns were the best seasons of their careers. Just making it to the WTA Finals is a phenomenal achievement and reward for an outstanding season. But each of the four found it difficult to...
