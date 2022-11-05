Auger-Aliassime sees Djokovic Laver Cup win as a turning point: “it's true that confidence could be something in the air that we can't pinpoint”

With Carlos Alcaraz out of the ATP Finals, Nadal and Tsitsipas have a very decent chance of finishing the year as number one. Alcaraz was looking forward to playing at the ATP Finals but a muscle tear in his abdomen will keep him out for at least a month making it impossible for him to play at the ATP Finals. He sustained the injury in his match against Rune in Paris and that gives Nadal and Tsitsipas an even better chance of finishing ahead of him in the rankings.

2 DAYS AGO