Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 28 - Nov. 4
♦ Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington; Oct. 28; Follow-up; 90/A.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, a pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to WSB that he will give the eulogy.
WATCH: Man arrested, accused in fatal shootings in Atlanta, East Point
A man wanted in connection with multiple violent crimes, including two homicides, was arrested late last month in Atlant...
Tres Thomas, Lorris Smith are top finalists for Covington city manager job
COVINGTON — Two finalists have been named for the Covington city manager position — Emory “Tres” Thomas III, who is currently serving as interim city manager, and Lorri H. Smith, chief financial officer and comptroller for the Georgia Department of Public Safety. According to Human Resources...
Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022
COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
Newton County to spend $5 million in ARPA funding on capital needs
COVINGTON — Newton County will use $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a list of capital expenditures that Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims called “critical.”. Commissioners approved the expenditures at their Nov. 1 meeting in a 3-2 vote after voting down an October proposal to...
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-2211 Torris F. Jenkins Plaintiff's Audrey R. Jenkins Defendant To: Audrey R. Jenkins 528 St. Clair Dr. Conyers, GA 30094 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated August 29, 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 29 day of August 2022, Torris Jenkins filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 31st day of August , 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-86776 11/9 16 23 30 20223.
TakeOff Honored With Mural In Atlanta
A mural honoring Migos rapper TakeOff has gone up in his hometown of Atlanta just days after his tragic death on November 1. The mural was painted by local artist Armando Monoletti on Wednesday (November 2). The mural features an image of the slain rapper smiling and was erected along the Atlanta BeltLine. On Instagram, Monoletti wrote, “First off prayers to the family’s of your fallen kings and Queens.” He added that he hoped he “did this young man some justice with the material is had.”
Voters return incumbent Rockdale, Newton legislators to office
CONYERS — Voters in Rockdale and Newton counties voted to keep their incumbent state senators and representatives in office in Tuesday night's balloting. Republican state Senator Brian Strickland won his bid for re-election Tuesday night, winning with 61.56% of the vote over Democrat Kacy D. Morgan, with 38.44%.
Newton County Commissioners Demond Mason, J.C. Henderson defeat challengers, Board of Education member Trey Bailey wins re-election
COVINGTON — Two Democrat incumbents on the Newton County Board of Commissioners won new terms in Tuesday’s balloting. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason defeated Republican challenger Donnie Bryant with 67.87% of the vote to Bryant's 33.13%. District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson defeated challenger Scotty Scoggins with 71.77% of ballots cast.
One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
Newton County looking to fill key positions
COVINGTON — Several key positions in Newton County’s government are without permanent directors and could be filled in the next several weeks. Positions to be filled include county attorney, county manager, director of Development Services and landfill manager. The county manager position has been held since March by Jarvis Sims, who is serving on an interim basis under a one-year contract, and county legal services have been provided by Patrick Jaugstetter of the law firm of Jarrard & Davis since last fall. Former landfill manager Kevin Walter retired in September, and former Development Services director Judy Johnson left last spring to take a position in Jasper County. Employees within those two departments have taken on the interim director roles.
Newton voters say 'yes' to continued SPLOST collections
COVINGTON — A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum gained approval by Newton County voters Tuesday. With 22 of 22 precincts reporting, the “yes” votes totaled 54.65% compared to 45.35% for the “no” votes. The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million...
Almost $150,000 worth of items stolen from Bartow County construction site, deputies say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported theft of over $140,000 worth of items stolen from a construction site in Adairsville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies were called to a construction site in the...
One person killed in Hall County shooting
A search for suspects continues after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Hall County. A caller reported a shooting on Brown Street off Old Athens Road to Hall County 911 around 10:25 a.m. The victim, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville was found shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
