University Daily
Tech overwhelms Northwestern State behind Batcho's double-double
Texas Tech men's basketball opened up its 2022 campaign with a 73-49 victory over Northwestern State University at United Supermarkets Arena Saturday night. 10 different Red Raiders scored in the win, led by sophomore Daniel Batcho's 12 points. Tech's first starting lineup of the year featured two first-year players in...
Red Raiders Loss to TCU Presents Potential Glaring Issue
The Red Raiders quarterback carrousel continued to be an issue in the loss to TCU.
Big 12 exercises six-day window for Texas Tech – Iowa State
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 has decided to use the six-day window for game time selections for all Nov. 19 games including Texas Tech at Iowa State. The conference announced on Monday that the start time and network designation for the games will be made after this Saturday’s games have concluded. Texas Tech is […]
Westlake’s Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas Longhorns from Oklahoma Sooners
After verbally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 1, Vasek changed his mind and is now committed to the Texas Longhorns. He made the announcement via Twitter at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
TCU vs. Texas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Lone Star State rivals square off in a huge game as TCU travels to Texas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Texas has won four of the last five overall with a 7-point loss to Oklahoma State the only loss, and the Longhorns are coming off an important win on the road against ...
University Daily
Tech men’s and women’s tennis conclude fall seasons
Texas Tech men’s and women’s tennis teams concluded each of its fall seasons over the weekend. The men’s squad finished their season in the Fayetteville 15K and SEC-Big 12 Challenge while the women’s team concluded its season in the Big 12 Fall Invitational. Junior Olle Wallin,...
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. NW State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the NW State Demons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders went 27-10 last season and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-73. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NW State (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
fox34.com
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
evermanathletics.com
Football Playoff Time!!!! EHS vs. Seagoville: Thurs., Nov. 10th @ 7:00 @ EHS
We are pleased to announce that your Everman Bulldogs Football Team will host the Seagoville Dragons at Dr. J.E. Marr Stadium on Thursday, November 10th in the 5A Division II bi-district playoff game. Game time will be 7:00 pm and tickets can be purchased at evermanathletics.com starting Monday, Nov. 7th at 8:00 AM. The price for tickets will be $5 per person for both student and adult tickets. The price will rise to $8 per person starting at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Nov. 10th.
Sudan football player recovering after injury left him unconscious
A Sudan High School football player is now at home recovering after a scary injury that left him unconscious during last Friday night’s game against Ralls.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth teen is cross country state champion
Angel Sanchez is a junior at Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School in Fort Worth. He's also the new 4A cross country state champion.
Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date
Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
Popular Texas Food Truck Involved In 'Devastating' Accident
The food truck recently won the "Best Food Truck in Lubbock" award.
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
How is Lubbock’s new Loop coming along? Updates on Loop 88 one year later
LUBBOCK, Texas — After breaking ground one year ago, the 36-mile, six lane freeway known as Loop 88, is still underway. With the vast growth in the 806, officials said our roadways needed an outer loop. “We’re seeing growth ongoing while we’re under construction. And so, you know, a lot of people will see those […]
KCBD
Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
