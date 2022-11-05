ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Daily

Tech overwhelms Northwestern State behind Batcho's double-double

Texas Tech men's basketball opened up its 2022 campaign with a 73-49 victory over Northwestern State University at United Supermarkets Arena Saturday night. 10 different Red Raiders scored in the win, led by sophomore Daniel Batcho's 12 points. Tech's first starting lineup of the year featured two first-year players in...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big 12 exercises six-day window for Texas Tech – Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 has decided to use the six-day window for game time selections for all Nov. 19 games including Texas Tech at Iowa State. The conference announced on Monday that the start time and network designation for the games will be made after this Saturday’s games have concluded. Texas Tech is […]
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Tech men’s and women’s tennis conclude fall seasons

Texas Tech men’s and women’s tennis teams concluded each of its fall seasons over the weekend. The men’s squad finished their season in the Fayetteville 15K and SEC-Big 12 Challenge while the women’s team concluded its season in the Big 12 Fall Invitational. Junior Olle Wallin,...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. NW State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the NW State Demons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders went 27-10 last season and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-73. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NW State (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
LUBBOCK, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LUBBOCK, TX
evermanathletics.com

Football Playoff Time!!!! EHS vs. Seagoville: Thurs., Nov. 10th @ 7:00 @ EHS

We are pleased to announce that your Everman Bulldogs Football Team will host the Seagoville Dragons at Dr. J.E. Marr Stadium on Thursday, November 10th in the 5A Division II bi-district playoff game. Game time will be 7:00 pm and tickets can be purchased at evermanathletics.com starting Monday, Nov. 7th at 8:00 AM. The price for tickets will be $5 per person for both student and adult tickets. The price will rise to $8 per person starting at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Nov. 10th.
EVERMAN, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date

Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
LUBBOCK, TX
Larry Lease

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
DALLAS, TX
KCBD

Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
LUBBOCK, TX

