KEYT
Palestinians say teen dies after Israeli raid in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a Palestinian teenager was killed by shrapnel wounds during an Israeli raid near a flashpoint tomb in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian officials say 15-year-old Mahdi Hashash died on Wednesday before dawn, the latest fatality in nearly nightly Israeli raids during what has been one of the deadliest years in the conflict. The militant group Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade identified Hashash as “our martyr.” Israeli army said it was protecting civilians in the area when a suspect it did not identify placed an explosive nearby that detonated. On Tuesday, eight members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and their allies visited as Joseph’s Tomb.
KEYT
Apartment building collapse kills 3 in Egyptian capital
CAIRO (AP) — Emergency services officials say a building has collapsed in a neighborhood in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, killing at least three people, The five-story residential structure came down in the densely populated area of Imbaba, an official from the civil protection services said. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media, said that search and rescue workers are still looking through the rubble for survivors. He said the structure’s fall had also brought down balconies from neighboring buildings.
KEYT
Kristallnacht survivors warn about antisemitism, hate speech
BERLIN (AP) — Holocaust survivors from around the world are warning of the reemergence of antisemitism as they mark the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass.” That’s when Nazis, among them many ordinary Germans, terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. In the campaign #ItStartedWithWords by the organization that handles claims for Jews who suffered under the Nazis, several Holocaust survivors have recounted on video how racist and antisemitic speech led to actions that nearly saw the mass extermination of Jews in Europe in the last century. On Nov. 9, 1938, the Nazis killed at least 91 people, vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses and burned more than 1,400 synagogues during pogroms across Germany and Austria.
KEYT
US to give Lebanon $80.5 million in aid amid economic crisis
MAJDAL ANJAR, Lebanon (AP) — The United States has announced that it will give $80.5 million in aid for food assistance and solar-powered water pumping stations in the crisis-battered country of Lebanon. The announcement Wednesday was made by USAID chief Samantha Power during a visit to Lebanon ahead of a trip to Egypt for the COP27 U.N. climate conference. During the visit, Power is set to meet with Lebanese political leaders to push for a resolution to the country’s political vacuum and for leaders to carry out a slate of political and economic reforms required by the International Monetary Fund to clinch a $3 billion aid package.
