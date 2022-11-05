Read full article on original website
Beeple Gets Onboard Solana, Plans to Bring Immersive 3D NFTs
A Solana ecosystem gathering titled Breakpoint is currently underway and close to its completion in Lisbon, Portugal. A plethora of developments around the Solana blockchain have been announced at this four-day event that commenced on November 3 and will be wrapping up on Monday, November 7. Among other announcements, the onboarding of Mike ‘Beeple’ Winkelmann on the Solana ecosystem. The famed NFT artist has vouched to bring unique 3D NFTs on the Solana blockchain as part of him joining the blockchain family.
New VR system lets you share sights on the move without causing VR sickness
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have engineered a virtual reality (VR) remote collaboration system which lets users on Segways share not only what they see but also the feeling of acceleration as they move. Riders equipped with cameras and accelerometers can feedback their sensations to a remote user on a modified wheelchair wearing a VR headset. User surveys showed significant reduction in VR sickness, promising a better experience for remote collaboration activities.
Oppo Find N2 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Oppo Find N2 is reportedly under development and is said to hit the markets soon. Ahead of any formal announcement, the specifications of the foldable smartphone have leaked online. The Oppo Find N2 is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and MariSilicon X chip. The successor to last year’s Oppo Find N is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Find N2 could pack Hasselblad-branded cameras as well.
32-bit MCUs for smart metering add PLC modem
To address the rapidly increasing complexity of smart meters and the need to effectively integrate a variety of communications solutions, Microchip Technology announced a smart metering platform, the PIC32CXMT family of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) with a new MPL460 power line communication (PLC) modem. The next-generation platform is specifically designed for industrial IoT and commercial and industrial metering. Key features include up to 200 MHz operation, broad scalability with up to 560 KB of memory (SRAM), and greater flexibility.
MediaTek Claims Its Upcoming Dimensity 9200 Chip Is Wi-Fi 7 Ready
Wi-Fi 7-ready smartphones will soon be available on store shelves. MediaTek recently announced its newest high-end silicon, the Dimensity 9200, a chipset that provides faster multicore speed, better GPU performance, and less power consumption. The company also claims that its newest System-on-Chip (SoC) is Wi-Fi 7-ready. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Chipset...
Google Cloud Is Running a Solana Validator, Blockchain Node Engine to Support SOL Chain Next Year – Bitcoin News
After Google Cloud announced that it would offer a product called the “Blockchain Node Engine” and further noted that Ethereum would be the first blockchain supported, the company revealed it was running a Solana validator on Nov. 5, 2022. Google said that the cloud division is currently working with Solana in order to bring the firm’s Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain.
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a massive step in the right direction
As AMD and Nvidia start rolling out their latest graphics cards, there is one thing that is clear as day: AMD is moving to reestablish itself as the market leader when it comes to affordability, and I couldn’t be happier. I’ve had the privilege of playing many of the...
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders Reportedly to Go Live on November 11
PS5’s November restock is reportedly this Friday. As per games analyst Rishi Alwani, Sony has confirmed pre-orders for their next-gen console in India, which is set to go live on November 11 at 12pm noon. This time, the company is distributing both Digital and Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 systems, albeit both variants are restricted to bundles. This time, the PS5 restock will only be available as a Horizon Forbidden West-themed bundle, akin to the August restock, though the prices have now increased. The PS5 Digital Edition Forbidden West bundle is priced at Rs. 48,490, while the beefier disc-equipped PS5 Forbidden West bundle will cost you Rs. 58,990. Currently, there are no details on individual units in stock.
Slingbox streaming boxes go off life support tomorrow
Goodbye old friend: The grandfather to modern television streaming, Slingbox, is about to go off life support. On Wednesday, November 9, the cloud-based content provider will end server support, effectively ending all device functionality. The service is a ripe old 17-years-old, which by contemporary technology standards is at least a couple of lifetimes. The news wasn’t a surprise, but the due date did sneak up on us.
