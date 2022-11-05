ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams

CBS News projects Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins his bid for a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia flipped blue for the first time since 1992. Former President Donald Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to change the outcome of the election, and pledged "to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state." Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp, but Kemp, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, comfortably survived the challenge in the May primary.
GEORGIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states

Several prominent Republican candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election lost their races on Tuesday, but other critical races featuring election deniers have not been called. Going into Election Day, election deniers were on the ballot in around half of the races for governor and secretary of state and one-third of the races […] The post Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. In all, it was a dramatic illustration of how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to eliminate the nationwide right to abortion has galvanized voters who support women’s right to choose. The court’s June decision has led to near-total bans in a dozen Republican-governed states and animated races around the country...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy