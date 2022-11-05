Read full article on original website
2022 Washington State Midterm Election Results
The Washington State polls close at 8 p.m. this evening. For additional detailed information about the election visit our results page here.
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams
CBS News projects Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins his bid for a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia flipped blue for the first time since 1992. Former President Donald Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to change the outcome of the election, and pledged "to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state." Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp, but Kemp, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, comfortably survived the challenge in the May primary.
Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states
Several prominent Republican candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election lost their races on Tuesday, but other critical races featuring election deniers have not been called. Going into Election Day, election deniers were on the ballot in around half of the races for governor and secretary of state and one-third of the races […] The post Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Millions of Americans to vote amid warnings of the potential for election-related violence
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News election law contributor David Becker join "CBS Mornings" to discuss election safety ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
Democrats perform better than expected in midterm elections
CBS News chief campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins “CBS Mornings” for a conversation that looks at midterm election results.
Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. In all, it was a dramatic illustration of how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to eliminate the nationwide right to abortion has galvanized voters who support women’s right to choose. The court’s June decision has led to near-total bans in a dozen Republican-governed states and animated races around the country...
Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects
Democrat Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's next governor, CBS News projects. Shapiro won a key victory over a 2020 election denier in a state that projects to loom large in 2024. Jericka Duncan reports from Pittsburgh.
"The RED WAVE did not happen": Texas Republican Mayra Flores projected to lose House seat
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is projected to defeat GOP Rep. Mayra Flores in her reelection bid for Texas' 34th congressional district. Flores, who previously won the district seat earlier this year in a special election, reacted to her projected loss on Twitter and appeared to cast blame on voter turnout Tuesday.
First CBS News exit polls released in 2022 midterms
The first exit polls have been released before results start to trickle in. Vladimir Duthiers takes a look at what voters said was on their minds as they headed to the ballot box.
