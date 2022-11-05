CBS News projects Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins his bid for a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia flipped blue for the first time since 1992. Former President Donald Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to change the outcome of the election, and pledged "to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state." Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp, but Kemp, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, comfortably survived the challenge in the May primary.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO