Augustana Swimming & Diving Continues Successful Season with Strong Performances at Coyote Extravaganza

goaugie.com
Four Ink Name to Augustana Men’s Basketball
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana men's basketball head coach Tom Billeter announced the signing of four future Vikings on the first day of the national signing period. The class includes Dallas Bear, Caden Kirkman, Brayson Laube and Arhman Lewis. "This is an outstanding class that will pair with last...
goaugie.com
Augustana Women’s Basketball Signs Two on Signing Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Augustana women's basketball team welcomes two additions to their 2023-24 roster. Payton Hardy and Jordan Munson have both signed their national letters of intent to play for the Vikings in 2023-24. Payton Hardy | 6-0 | Guard | Sergeant Bluff, Iowa | Luton High School.
swishappeal.com
No. 21 Creighton, No. 23 South Dakota State clash in battle of highest-ranked non-Power 5/UConn teams
The Creighton Bluejays had never been to the Sweet Sixteen before last season and they made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Head coach Jim Flanery knows “the bar has been raised.”. The Bluejays return three members of their core group in Emma Ronsiek, Lauren Jensen and...
goaugie.com
Vikings, Mustangs Tangle in Regular-Season Finale
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana football team concludes its 2022 season Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State. Kickoff from Marshall, Minnesota, is slated for 1 p.m. Both squads will see their seasons end following the contest. Augustana has 16 student-athletes playing their final game of their career and were all honored prior to the Vikings' last home game in a Senior Day recognition.
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
lhsstatesman.com
Is this the end of LHS gymnastics?
Every year the budget committee on the Sioux Falls City Council tries to cut or move two sports from schools. This year from LHS, one of the sports, like most years, is gymnastics. Recently there has been a big debate between the school board and the LHS gymnastics program on...
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE @ 8:35 AM. Sioux Falls voters have rejected a ban on slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits. There is no red light or green light yet for more slaughterhouses to be built in the Sioux Falls city limits, including the planned $500 million Wholestone Farms plant that plans to kill and process six million hogs per year.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
kelo.com
Thunderstorms, snow, wind, AND sub-zero wind chills; winter is knocking
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter is preparing to make its appearance this week. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a large area of South Dakota. The southeast portion of the state is not included. They encourage people to be weather aware Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms, snow, and wind will cross the Northern Plains. A cool down will also bring the possibility of single to sub-zero wind chill values late week. The weather service reminds to bundle up before heading outdoor, and don’t forget about your pets.
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
dakotanewsnow.com
Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
kelo.com
Sculpture missing from Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the sculptures from SculptureWalk Sioux Falls has gone missing. Sioux Falls police say an individual who does a regular check of the pieces discovered it was missing on Monday. ‘Day’s Catch’, which is of a girl holding a fish, was located at 11th and Phillips. The artwork is valued at $32,000. Anyone with information should contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.
101.9 KELO-FM
Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 6th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Harvest Fest along with Basket & Bucket Drawings. They’ll be serving scalloped potatoes & ham, salads & homemade bars from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win a basket or bucket. Drawings are at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. Harvest Fest is a fundraiser for the Rock County Food Shelf & Church on the Street.
