ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Utah moves up to No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

SALT LAKE CITY — In the second week of the release of the College Football Playoff rankings, Utah got some good news. Utah got a convincing win on the field against Arizona on Saturday to move to 5-1 in Pac-12 play, and moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night on ESPN. The rankings don't likely mean much for the Utes, whose playoff opportunities have withered, but it keeps Utah in contention for a potential New Year's Six bid, though the Rose Bowl seems like the only option.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'He was an icon in Utah': Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68

SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4's senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

UTA ridership is slowly recovering. Here's its plans for the next 5 years

SALT LAKE CITY — Jay Fox is done comparing Utah Transit Authority's current ridership with where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox, the agency's director, offered one last comparison during a meeting with municipal elected leaders last week before noting that UTA will focus more on growing existing services. Total ridership, which immediately dropped at the onset of the pandemic-related shutdowns in the spring of 2020, has returned to about 75% of pre-pandemic ridership levels.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah business owner pays off West Jordan school's lunch credit

WEST JORDAN — The inflation crisis is taking a toll on families trying to afford to pay for their kids' lunches. That's what one West Jordan Elementary school is witnessing, and that's why the principal is so thankful for a donor who has stepped in to help. Westvale Elementary...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Lehi police lift shelter-in-place order prompted by shots fired in home

LEHI — Police lifted a shelter-in-place order late Monday for residents after shots were fired in a neighborhood in Lehi. The shelter-in-place order was issued in a reverse 911 call to residents in the area of 8000 N. 9550 West just before 9 p.m. It remained in place for just under two hours.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Man shot by Salt Lake police responding to possible mental health crisis

SALT LAKE CITY — A call for police assistance involving a person possibly having a mental health crisis ended with officers shooting a man Tuesday. Just after 11:30 a.m., Salt Lake police were called to assist Mobile Crisis Outreach Team members from Huntsman Mental Health Institute who offer community-based intervention to individuals experiencing a crisis. The team includes a licensed clinical social worker and a certified peer support specialist, called whenever someone may be having mental health issues.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man steals SUV, crashes into traffic light in Salt Lake, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man has been arrested after crashing a stolen SUV into a traffic pole, and then running from officers Monday morning. An officer was patrolling near 1000 W. North Temple when he noticed a suspicious SUV surrounded by people in a parking lot of a local business, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy