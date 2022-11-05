Read full article on original website
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
ksl.com
Utah moves up to No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
SALT LAKE CITY — In the second week of the release of the College Football Playoff rankings, Utah got some good news. Utah got a convincing win on the field against Arizona on Saturday to move to 5-1 in Pac-12 play, and moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night on ESPN. The rankings don't likely mean much for the Utes, whose playoff opportunities have withered, but it keeps Utah in contention for a potential New Year's Six bid, though the Rose Bowl seems like the only option.
ksl.com
'He was an icon in Utah': Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68
SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4's senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
ksl.com
Here's what preliminary election results say about education issues in Orem, Davis County
OREM — After many years of exploring the option, Orem residents on Tuesday got the long-awaited chance to vote on splitting from the Alpine School District. Preliminary election results released Tuesday night indicate that Orem Proposition 2 may not pass. As of Tuesday night, 72.78% of voters whose ballots...
ksl.com
New Utah storm may produce over 2 feet of mountain snow; power companies brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages, as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm system...
ksl.com
UTA ridership is slowly recovering. Here's its plans for the next 5 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Jay Fox is done comparing Utah Transit Authority's current ridership with where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox, the agency's director, offered one last comparison during a meeting with municipal elected leaders last week before noting that UTA will focus more on growing existing services. Total ridership, which immediately dropped at the onset of the pandemic-related shutdowns in the spring of 2020, has returned to about 75% of pre-pandemic ridership levels.
ksl.com
Utah business owner pays off West Jordan school's lunch credit
WEST JORDAN — The inflation crisis is taking a toll on families trying to afford to pay for their kids' lunches. That's what one West Jordan Elementary school is witnessing, and that's why the principal is so thankful for a donor who has stepped in to help. Westvale Elementary...
ksl.com
Electricity restored to most in Salt Lake Valley, still hundreds without power
SALT LAKE CITY — Electricity has been restored to most Rocky Mountain Power customers after multiple outages left thousands without power in the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning. The company's website showed 95 outages affecting more than 22,000 customers around 7 a.m., up from over 6,000 earlier in the...
ksl.com
Lehi police lift shelter-in-place order prompted by shots fired in home
LEHI — Police lifted a shelter-in-place order late Monday for residents after shots were fired in a neighborhood in Lehi. The shelter-in-place order was issued in a reverse 911 call to residents in the area of 8000 N. 9550 West just before 9 p.m. It remained in place for just under two hours.
ksl.com
Utahn called 'predator' and charged with assaulting women at party faces new charges
WEST VALLEY CITY — The former administrator of a popular Facebook group used for inviting singles to parties — a man already facing numerous charges of sexually assaulting women — faces new criminal charges after another alleged victim stepped forward, this time in Salt Lake County. Kevin...
ksl.com
Man shot by Salt Lake police responding to possible mental health crisis
SALT LAKE CITY — A call for police assistance involving a person possibly having a mental health crisis ended with officers shooting a man Tuesday. Just after 11:30 a.m., Salt Lake police were called to assist Mobile Crisis Outreach Team members from Huntsman Mental Health Institute who offer community-based intervention to individuals experiencing a crisis. The team includes a licensed clinical social worker and a certified peer support specialist, called whenever someone may be having mental health issues.
ksl.com
Man steals SUV, crashes into traffic light in Salt Lake, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man has been arrested after crashing a stolen SUV into a traffic pole, and then running from officers Monday morning. An officer was patrolling near 1000 W. North Temple when he noticed a suspicious SUV surrounded by people in a parking lot of a local business, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.
ksl.com
Man convicted of killing boy in DUI crash doesn't believe alcohol was only factor
UTAH STATE PRISON — Carl "CJ" Wayne Johnson doesn't deny he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy in a crosswalk in 2019 while driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. But the Salt Lake man doesn't believe alcohol was the only factor in the tragic incident. "I...
ksl.com
Mother charged in abuse death of 3-year-old says she was threatened into taking plea deal
OGDEN — A mother charged with aggravated homicide in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter says she was threatened that she would have to "bury another kid" if she didn't accept a plea deal. Portions of phone calls made while Brenda Emile, 28, was in jail will be...
