Photos: Aaron Carter through the years

 3 days ago
1997 AARON CARTER CELEBRATES 10TH BIRTHDAY AT DISNEYLAND PARIS (Jeremy Bembaron/Sygma via Getty Images)

ETOnline.com

Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death

The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
LANCASTER, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death

Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Life and Style Weekly

Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince

Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley, 77, Meets Up With Her Son, 35, For Dinner On Rare Public Outing

Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
ComicBook

Aaron Carter Dead at Age 34

Singer Aaron Carter, known for songs like Aaron's Party and appearances in Seussical and House of Carters, has died at the age of 34. A report from TMZ states that Carter was found dead earlier today (Saturday, November 5th) at his home in Lancaster, California, and multiple sources said that his body was found in his bathtub. The report states that according to law enforcement sources, they received a 911 call at 11 AM that a male had drowned in the tub, and homicide detectives were reportedly dispatched to the scene along with Sheriff personnel and paramedics. Carter was the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who he starred on House of Carters with alongside other members of the family. Our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.
LANCASTER, CA
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion

We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
The Hollywood Reporter

Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block, Tyler Hilton Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter: “You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent”

Stars took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter, who died at 34 in his Lancaster, California, home. Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s with one of his first major albums, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It). The triple-platinum album included his iconic song, “I Want Candy,” which was featured in an episode of Lizzie McGuire where Hilary Duff and her friends got the chance to star in the Christmas music video for it. More from The Hollywood ReporterBackstreet Boys Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter at London Show: "He's a...
LANCASTER, CA
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons

Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
