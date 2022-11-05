Photos: Aaron Carter through the years

Singer Aaron Carter, known for songs like Aaron's Party and appearances in Seussical and House of Carters, has died at the age of 34. A report from TMZ states that Carter was found dead earlier today (Saturday, November 5th) at his home in Lancaster, California, and multiple sources said that his body was found in his bathtub. The report states that according to law enforcement sources, they received a 911 call at 11 AM that a male had drowned in the tub, and homicide detectives were reportedly dispatched to the scene along with Sheriff personnel and paramedics. Carter was the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who he starred on House of Carters with alongside other members of the family. Our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO