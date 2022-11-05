Photos: Aaron Carter through the years

The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, was spotted in tears outside of the late pop star's Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday, November 5. Martin could be seen sobbing, hugging friends and speaking with law enforcement only hours after Carter was found dead in his bathtub. Article continues below advertisement. As...
Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate.
According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail.
Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.”
He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.”
Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.
A lasting sibling bond. Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has broken her silence after his unexpected death on Saturday, November 5. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel, 34, captioned an Instagram post hours after his death, sharing throwback family photos. “My funny, sweet Aaron, […]
A walk down memory lane. Matthew Perry is looking back on his relationship with '90s girlfriend Julia Roberts, admitting he broke up with the actress because he felt he would never be enough for her. The Friends alum got candid in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible...
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Singer Aaron Carter, known for songs like Aaron's Party and appearances in Seussical and House of Carters, has died at the age of 34. A report from TMZ states that Carter was found dead earlier today (Saturday, November 5th) at his home in Lancaster, California, and multiple sources said that his body was found in his bathtub. The report states that according to law enforcement sources, they received a 911 call at 11 AM that a male had drowned in the tub, and homicide detectives were reportedly dispatched to the scene along with Sheriff personnel and paramedics. Carter was the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who he starred on House of Carters with alongside other members of the family. Our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. American Idol's stars are paying tribute to late contestant Willie Spence. Following the season 19 runner-up's death on Oct. 11, the singing competition and several of its alums took to social media to honor him. The show's official Instagram mourned Spence's...
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Stars took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter, who died at 34 in his Lancaster, California, home.
Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s with one of his first major albums, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It). The triple-platinum album included his iconic song, “I Want Candy,” which was featured in an episode of Lizzie McGuire where Hilary Duff and her friends got the chance to star in the Christmas music video for it. More from The Hollywood ReporterBackstreet Boys Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter at London Show: "He's a...
Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first. The “Father Stu” star revealed he packed up his things and moved his family out of their plush $90 million California mansion in a bid for a “better life.”. Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” Wahlberg opened up about...
Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown.
Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette.
Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
