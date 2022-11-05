SAN JOSE, Calif. — Omari Moore scored 14 points as San Jose State beat Georgia Southern 63-48. Moore also contributed nine rebounds and three blocks for the Spartans (1-0). Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 5 from distance). Ibrahima Diallo shot 4 of 6 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points. Andrei Savrasov led the Eagles (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tai Strickland added 11 points for Georgia Southern. Jalen Finch also had 10 points.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO