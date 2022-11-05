ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore leads San Jose State over Georgia Southern 63-48

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Omari Moore scored 14 points as San Jose State beat Georgia Southern 63-48. Moore also contributed nine rebounds and three blocks for the Spartans (1-0). Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 5 from distance). Ibrahima Diallo shot 4 of 6 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points. Andrei Savrasov led the Eagles (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tai Strickland added 11 points for Georgia Southern. Jalen Finch also had 10 points.
Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed

OAKLAND, Calif. — A California man who claimed Skittles are "unfit for human consumption" because they contained a known toxin has dismissed his federal lawsuit against Mars, the candy maker. Jenile Thames voluntarily dismissed his case on Monday, according to a filing by his lawyers in Oakland, California. No...
