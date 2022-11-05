ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notable quotes from Dan Lanning as No. 6 Ducks put final touches on No. 25 Huskies prep

In just a few days, the newest chapter of the Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies rivalry is going to be started. With Dan Lanning and Kalen DeBoer squaring off for the first time, we’re going to be in for a treat. This feels like one of the more important matchups that we’ve seen in quite some time between these two teams. Not only are both schools represented by new coaching staffs and a fresh belief that their team is heading in the right direction, but it also comes on the heels of a highly-contentious matchup in 2021 that saw hate and...
EUGENE, OR

