ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

No. 1 Georgia brings well-rounded game to Mississippi State

After taking the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will look to prove it belongs there against Mississippi State in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC), which was third in the initial CFP rankings, is coming off a dominating, 27-13 home...
STARKVILLE, MS
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Facing It's Most Unique Test Yet Saturday in Starkville

The term “Air Raid” gets thrown around a lot. Any time a team throws the football more than 50% of the time, they're often labeled an “Air Raid offense”. Most of the time this just isn’t correct. The Air Raid isn’t just a spread variant. It’s not just a high-tempo offense. The Air Raid is a scheme unto itself.
STARKVILLE, MS
Henry County Daily Herald

Auburn, Texas A&M meet in matchup of struggling traditional powers

Cadillac Williams, a former Auburn standout running back, will serve as interim head coach for the first time at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night when the Tigers host Texas A&M in a game of two struggling traditional powers. Both teams are 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC and on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Henry County Daily Herald

Five Henry County football teams prepping for playoffs

Five Henry County football teams open the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this week. Two of those five, Dutchtown and Stockbridge, won region championships and earned home games for the first round, as did Eagle’s Landing Christian as a No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, Ola and Hampton kick off the postseason with road games.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge man to spend life plus 65 years in prison for murder

McDONOUGH– A Stockbridge man will spend life in prison plus 65 years after a jury convicted him of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict on Nov. 4 against James Blake McAllister, 41, after deliberating for about three hours. McAllister was convicted of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Incumbents come out ahead in Henry races for County Commission seats

Residents of Henry County sought to fill three open seats for the Board of Commissioners during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Republican incumbent Derrell Anglyn III won the county seat for District 3 against Democrat challenger Sarita Dyer. The face-off resulted with Anglyn collecting nearly 54% of ballots, leaving Dyer with nearly 45% of votes.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

$20,000 reward for information leading to arrest of man accused of killing 1, shooting Henry County Sheriff's Office officer

McDONOUGH — The search continues for a man suspected of shooting a Henry County Sheriff’s Office detention officer and killing another person Friday afternoon. Law enforcement is looking for Brentson Bernard Thomas, 32, who was last seen at the Hadden Place Apartment Complex in McDonough wearing gray sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy