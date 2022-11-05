ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas QB Jason Bean with brilliant 73-yard TD run

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kansas hasn’t beaten a ranked team in seemingly forever, or more than 40 games.

The Jayhawks face Oklahoma State and its 18th ranking on Saturday and are off to a great start.

Quarterback Jason Bean took off on a run and made like an elite running back as he shook off tacklers and ran 73 yards for a touchdown to give Kansas a score. The Jayhawks added another TD and led 24-7 at the half.

The Jayhawks have run over the 200-yard mark rushing in the first 30 minutes.

