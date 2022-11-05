Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Clayton News Daily
After lopsided loss, Miami to meet Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech, which is 3-2 since Geoff Collins was fired as coach, will host Miami on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 ACC) are favored against the disappointing Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3), who are coming off a 45-3 home loss to Florida State.
Georgia high school football playoffs are here
The Georgia High School Association football state championship tournament begins this week and we take a look at who is in and who may make history.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Henry County Daily Herald
Five Henry County football teams prepping for playoffs
Five Henry County football teams open the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this week. Two of those five, Dutchtown and Stockbridge, won region championships and earned home games for the first round, as did Eagle’s Landing Christian as a No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, Ola and Hampton kick off the postseason with road games.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Redan honors Phillips family with hall of fame inductions
Redan High School inducted Jamil, Brandon, PJ, and Porsha Phillips into the Redan High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6. Each of the four siblings played sports and graduated from Redan High School before playing Major League Baseball or playing in the WNBA. Former Redan principal and baseball coach Greg Goodwin said the honor was “a long time coming.”
thecitymenus.com
UWG Day Declared in Carrollton and Carroll County
The University of West Georgia strives to foster a sense of partnership and connectedness in the communities it serves. As an indicator of the success of that effort, the Carrollton City Council and Carroll County Board of Commissioners recently proclaimed Oct. 22, 2022, as UWG Day in both Carrollton and Carroll County.
Powerball jackpot inches closer to $2 billion for Monday night drawing
COBB COUNTY, Ga — The Powerball jackpot is getting closer to a milestone $2 billion. If no one gets lucky Monday night, the $1.9 billion jackpot is expected to cross over. Even the cash option is getting close to $1 billion. If you get the right numbers Monday, you could choose to walk away with $929.1 million.
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, a pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to WSB that he will give the eulogy.
Funeral Arrangements For Takeoff Announced
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced.
Here are the winning Powerball numbers for $2.04 billion jackpot after technical delay
ATLANTA — After a lengthy technical delay, the winning Powerball numbers for Monday night’s $2.04 billion drawing have been posted. The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with Powerball of 10. It is unknown as of 9:30 a.m. if anyone matched all five numbers and...
thecitymenus.com
Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan
Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
Mableton to become largest Cobb County city after voters approve cityhood
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After four years and 50 town halls, Mableton will become its own city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday night. It is a big deal for Cobb County. State Rep. Erica Thomas and the South Cobb Alliance told Channel 2′s Michele Newell they worked hard to make this day a reality.
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
thecitymenus.com
Construction Begins for Conn’s Home Plus
Construction started on a new retail store coming to Newnan Pavilion adjacent to Home Depot. Conn’s Home Plus will take the former spot of SkyZone, which closed suddenly amidst the pandemic in 2020. Conn’s Home Plus is a specialty retailer which offers electronics, appliances, furniture, and other home goods.
atlantaonthecheap.com
Krispy Kreme offers a FREE donut to everyone on Election Day, this Tuesday
If you didn’t take advantage of early voting, we sure hope you’ll get out and VOTE this Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. To help motivate everyone to leave the house and vote, Krispy Kreme is offering a FREE Original Glazed doughnut to everyone who comes into a store or goes thru the drive-thru.
henrycountytimes.com
Teachers of the Year recognized
Henry County Schools recently held its 2022 Teacher of the Year award celebration – honoring standout teachers from every school throughout the district. Held at the McDonough Performing Arts Center, this year’s celebration was sponsored by the Georgia United Credit Union and was attended largely by community members, friends of the district, and invited guests. Hundreds more also joined online.
fox5atlanta.com
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
