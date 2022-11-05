ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

After lopsided loss, Miami to meet Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech, which is 3-2 since Geoff Collins was fired as coach, will host Miami on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 ACC) are favored against the disappointing Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3), who are coming off a 45-3 home loss to Florida State.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Five Henry County football teams prepping for playoffs

Five Henry County football teams open the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this week. Two of those five, Dutchtown and Stockbridge, won region championships and earned home games for the first round, as did Eagle’s Landing Christian as a No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, Ola and Hampton kick off the postseason with road games.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Redan honors Phillips family with hall of fame inductions

Redan High School inducted Jamil, Brandon, PJ, and Porsha Phillips into the Redan High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6. Each of the four siblings played sports and graduated from Redan High School before playing Major League Baseball or playing in the WNBA. Former Redan principal and baseball coach Greg Goodwin said the honor was “a long time coming.”
REDAN, GA
UWG Day Declared in Carrollton and Carroll County

The University of West Georgia strives to foster a sense of partnership and connectedness in the communities it serves. As an indicator of the success of that effort, the Carrollton City Council and Carroll County Board of Commissioners recently proclaimed Oct. 22, 2022, as UWG Day in both Carrollton and Carroll County.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
ATLANTA, GA
Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan

Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
NEWNAN, GA
Construction Begins for Conn’s Home Plus

Construction started on a new retail store coming to Newnan Pavilion adjacent to Home Depot. Conn’s Home Plus will take the former spot of SkyZone, which closed suddenly amidst the pandemic in 2020. Conn’s Home Plus is a specialty retailer which offers electronics, appliances, furniture, and other home goods.
NEWNAN, GA
Teachers of the Year recognized

Henry County Schools recently held its 2022 Teacher of the Year award celebration – honoring standout teachers from every school throughout the district. Held at the McDonough Performing Arts Center, this year’s celebration was sponsored by the Georgia United Credit Union and was attended largely by community members, friends of the district, and invited guests. Hundreds more also joined online.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

