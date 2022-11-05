Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
BlockFi to Relaunch Yield Bearing Product in the US After SEC Settlement
American crypto lending firm, BlockFi has announced the relaunch of its yield-bearing product in the US, a product that will only be accessible to accredited investors. Dubbed BlockFi Yield, the lending firm said it is offering this service based on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
blockchain.news
Circle to Introduce Euro Coin and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to Solana in Early 2023
USD coin issuer and digital financial technology firm Circle is now set to expand its Euro Coin and cross-chain transfer protocol to the Solana ecosystem in the first half of 2023. The Euro Coin is a euro-backed stablecoin issued by Circle in June. In contrast with its counterpart USDC coin,...
blockchain.news
MarketAcross To Join Benzinga’s Future Of Crypto Summit As Global Media Partner
MarketAcross, the premier blockchain PR and marketing firm, is the official global media partner for the Future of Crypto conference, organized by Benzinga. The event is a new Benzinga initiative which wants to focus on the broader cryptocurrency industry, including DeFi and NFTs. With the strategic partnership, MarketAcross can leverage...
blockchain.news
Choise.com Invites Investors to Become Crypto Company Co-Owners
Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. Via the Seedrs crowdinvesting platform, Choise.com is offering a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its own platform users.
blockchain.news
Wintermute-Backed Decentralized Exchange Bebop Expands to Polygon
Following its launch on the Ethereum blockchain in June, Bebop, a decentralized exchange (DEX) incubated by crypto trading firm Wintermute, has now expanded support to Polygon. With Bebop's expansion to Polygon, the DEX aims to benefit from Polygon’s lower network fees and faster transactions while also getting the same price...
blockchain.news
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Floats its Payment Solution Dubbed Gate Pay
Gate.io, one of the top cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world, has announced the launch of its payment gateway dubbed Gate Pay. As announced by the exchange, the Gate Pay offshoot is its latest attempt to deepen its resolve to foster the broad adoption of crypto and blockchain technologies. Gate.io...
blockchain.news
Michael Saylor Believes Bitcoin is the Solution to the Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Michael J. Saylor, Co-founder of Microstrategy, has made claims that he believes the use of Bitcoin (BTC) is the solution to the financial crisis that is being experienced in Lebanon as the country’s currency has lost 96% of its value against the U.S. Dollar (USD). Saylor gave the opinion...
blockchain.news
Avalanche Foundation Announces $4m Incentive Program for Trading Platform GMX
Avalanche Foundation has announced it will grant a $4 million incentive in AVAX tokens for the growth of the decentralized trading platform GMX. The million-dollar incentive is deducted from the Avalanche Rush, a liquidity mining incentive program by Avalanche Foundation aimed to boost the Avalanche DeFi ecosystem. According to Avalanche,...
blockchain.news
Crypto Exchange Coinmetro Successfully Raises $7M
Crypto exchange Coinmetro has successfully raised $7 million in funding in a round backed by three angel investors and hundred shareholders. Following the funding, the valuation of the company has touched a three-fold increase to $180 million. Previously, the company was valued at $60 million last year. Founded in 2018,...
Tech CEOs all made the same dumb mistake, thinking the pandemic boom would last forever. Now employees are paying the price with massive layoffs.
Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders saw surging engagement as people were stuck inside when COVID-19 hit. They should have known it wouldn't last.
blockchain.news
Bank of Korea Completes 2nd Phase of CBDC Simulation Test
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said that it has completed a 10-month CBDC simulation experiment research work on the 10-month central bank digital currency (CBDC). According to Yonhap News Agency, the Bank of Korea (BOK) started a two-stage CBDC simulation experiment research work for10 months starting in August 2021. This digital won experiment realizes various policy support and payment service experiments such as central bank digital currency (CBDC) interest payment and redemption, freezing and collection, and inter-country remittance.
blockchain.news
Messari Releases Research Reports on the TRON Ecosystem and the Stablecoin USDD
Geneva, Switzerland, 7th November, 2022, Chainwire. Messari, the leading provider of crypto market intelligence, released two quarterly analysis reports related to the TRON ecosystem – State of TRON Q3 2022 and State of USDD Q3 2022. The two most significant highlights in the comparison of Q3 with Q2 2022 were the 480.4% increase in the number of holders of USDD and the 71% increase in the Total Value Locked of TRX. Both reports indicated positive conclusions about the stability and secure strength of USDD and the TRON network as a whole.
blockchain.news
Litecoin Enters Top 20, Soared Over 28% in The Last 7 Days, Here Is Why
According to CoinMarketCap, Litecoin's price shows an impressive bullish trend, which is worth analyzing. The token price has risen by 28.05% in the past seven days and has subsequently entered the top 20, as per the price-tracking website for crypto assets. At the time of writing, the price of Litecoin...
blockchain.news
Deribit Hackers Turns to Tornado Cash to Launder Stolen Funds
The hacker who exploited the Deribit exchange’s hot wallet has started moving the stolen funds using the sanctioned cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash. According to data from Etherscan, the attacker has sent a total of 1,610 ETH since the exploit amounting to a sum of $2.54 million per the current price of Ethereum pegged at $1,577.84, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
blockchain.news
Crypto Market Cap Slumps Below $900B for the First Time Since Jan 2021
Many crypto investors anticipated that this month of November will re-chart similar history as last year when the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the combined crypto market capitalization soared to its All-Time High (ATH). The opposite is exactly what has happened thus far as the market has retraced on its...
blockchain.news
Binance is Not In "a War" With FTX, Says Co-Founder Yi He
In an explanation on Twitter, co-founder and chief customer service of Binance exchange Yi He claimed that Binance is not in a war with FTX and has no intention of engaging in drama. Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao or CZ's announcement that the exchange would start selling its remaining FTX's...
Chinese Authorities Seize More Than 240,000 Counterfeit Items, Thanks to Amazon Tip
Law enforcement seized more than 240,000 counterfeit luxury, sports, and automotive items in the Chinese provinces of Guangdong and Jiangxi – including items from Puma and Under Armour – thanks to a tip from Amazon. According to the e-comm giant, its Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) provided information and intelligence to local Public Security Bureaus (PSB) in China, including the locations of warehouses and manufacturing facilities, which led to the successful identification and disruption of three major counterfeit operations and their upstream suppliers. The main suspects have been detained by local PSBs for further investigation. Amazon added that any infringing listings connected...
blockchain.news
The Launch of CBDC May Destroy Bitcoin - Arthur Hayes
Arthur Hayes, one of the industry’s well-known trading and crypto veteran who doubles as the Co-founder of the BitMEX exchange, has given his view on what he thinks will happen to Bitcoin if the majority of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) is eventually launched. According to a press release,...
blockchain.news
Google Cloud Says Running Validator on Solana Blockchain
Google Cloud is running a validator on the Solana blockchain, according to an announcement from the company. The validator will soon add new features that will allow integration for Solana (SOL) developers and node runners. Following the news on Saturday, SOL rose 12% to around $36.80. It has come back...
Comments / 0