ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 341

guest4
3d ago

Why is nobody calling out all of the misinformation Biden has been pushing? This game of pretending there aren't two standards is really getting hard to play along with. The Republicans should be calling these people out.

Reply(23)
238
Gary Colins
3d ago

Biden/ Harris, equals hate, racism, misinformation, incoherent information, demagoguery, hypocrisy, blatent lies, money laundering of tax payers monies, identity politics etc etc

Reply(17)
183
Guest
3d ago

Free speech isn’t something the democrat communist like. The democrats have always censored speech. It’s one of their defining characteristics. Don’t believe it. Do just a little research on the Committee for Public Information, the brain child of W. Wilson. Be prepared to get shocked that something like this could happen the land of the free and the home of the brave. Remember, the democrat party is the party of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, and the party of the Confederacy. Things don’t change.

Reply(4)
167
Related
The Independent

Twitter users falsely tweet that Donald Trump is dead to test Musk-era content moderation

Tweets falsely suggesting that Donald Trump has died are testing the content moderation of Elon Musk’s Twitter.Huge number of users started posting tweets that suggested the former president had died in a protest against the new administration of Twitter.As soon as Elon Musk announced he intended to buy the social network, questions arose of what kinds of content he would allow to be posted. He repeatedly indicated that he would be more permissive about the what could be said on the social network, describing himself as a free speech champion.In response, some users have decided to test the moderation...
RadarOnline

Joe Biden Mocked After Mistakenly Calling VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' In Latest Verbal Slip-Up

Joe Biden was ridiculed on social media after he mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris a “great president,” RadarOnline.com has learned.President Biden’s latest blunder came on Monday evening as he attempted to wish VP Harris a happy birthday while also celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali during an event at the White House.“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said, seemingly forgetting Harris’ vice-presidential title. Harris’ birthday was on Thursday, October 20.Shortly after Biden’s verbal gaffe, Republicans quickly took to social media to mock the 79-year-old commander-in-chief for his concerning slip-up.“Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and...
COLORADO STATE
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Claims He Was A Professor After VP Role — But He Never Taught A Single Class

President Joe Biden claimed he was a professor after leaving his VP role in 2017, though he never taught a single class. The politician, who turns 80 in November, slipped in the comment while speaking at the Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque about his student debt relief plan. “I spent more time with Xi Jinping of China than any world leader has. When I was vice president and when I was out of the office for four years and I was a professor, and now president,” Biden said.After Biden left the White House, he was given the title...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
RadarOnline

Leaked Emails Reveal Hunter Biden Received $40 Million Investment From Russian Oligarch Yelena Baturina

Newly leaked emails revealed Hunter Biden once received a whopping $40 million investment from the billionaire Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes as President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son is already under federal investigation for tax crimes connected to his overseas business dealings.According to Daily Mail, who exclusively obtained the newly leaked emails, Baturina invested $40 million into a real estate venture by Hunter’s company, Rosemont Realty.The $40 million investment reportedly came in 2012 when Hunter’s firm was looking to invest $70 million in 2.15 million square feet of office space across seven United States cities.Inteco Management...
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy