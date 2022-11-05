Read full article on original website
Polygon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
How to Unlock All Weapons in Modern Warfare 2: Full List
Wondering how to unlock all of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns. After all, terms like Weapons Platforms, Receivers and Weapon Vaults just haven't been used in Call of Duty titles before.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
NME
‘GTA 6’ publisher says leak “won’t have any influence on development”
The massive Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) leak in September has been referred to as “terribly disappointing” by Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive. Back in September, a huge leak saw over 90 videos and screenshots from GTA 6 surface online, following a reported...
IGN
Elden Ring Improved Dev Profits by Around 1100 Percent; New Datamined Leaks Reveal Potential DLC
FromSoftware's Elden Ring became the darlings of the gaming community, when it arrived earlier this year. The action-RPG title garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and in the eyes of many fans, FromSoftware's masterpiece is their choice for Game of the Year. The title also gained widespread popularity...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
dotesports.com
Take-Two is confident jumbo GTA 6 leak won’t actually impact game’s development
Rockstar had possibly one of the worst leaks in gaming history earlier this year, with largely unfinished elements of their upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 title thrust out into the world. This debacle left Rockstar in a legal battle with a 17-year-old alleged hacker, who showcased the game for all...
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
NME
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
IGN
Grand Theft Auto VI Massive Leak Won't Affect Development, Says Take-Two Boss
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has stated that the recent Grand Theft Auto VI leak will have no impact on the game's development at Rockstar Games. More than an hour of GTA VI development footage was leaked online in September by an anonymous user who claimed to have received it from an internal Rockstar Slack channel, in one of the games industry's most high-profile data dumps.
Sonic Frontiers DLC won't work if you beat the tutorial before installing it
PSA: Install the DLC before starting a new game
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Does Storm Point Return in Apex Legends Season 15?
Wondering whether or not Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends Season 15? We've got you covered. With the launch of Eclipse, not only did the all-new Broken Moon map make its debut, but Storm Point and Kings Canyon were also confirmed to be removed from the standard Battle Royale rotation at least for the first half of the season. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when the tropical island paradise map is set to return to the fold. Here's a breakdown of when Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends.
Xbox Boss Weighs In On The Future Of StarCraft
Blizzard's "Starcraft" is an RTS series that's stood the test of time, with "Starcraft 2" holding a special place in many gamers' hearts. The tactical combat and incredible skill ceiling of "Starcraft 2" make it one of the most frustrating but rewarding games out there. As a result, "Starcraft 2" remains a staple in the esports scene over a decade later. And after the game went free-to-play in 2017, thousands of new gamers dove into "Starcraft" for the first time, reigniting the series' popularity.
