Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Miami Herald
‘He’s hungry:’ Dolphins teammates, coaches on what’s fueling Tua Tagovailoa’s breakthrough
The Dolphins’ 21-point fourth-quarter comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 can be looked at as a watershed moment in Tua Tagovailoa’s third season — and in the future, maybe his career. Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns in the final 15 minutes of the game in a career-high six-touchdown performance.
Magic rookie standout Paolo Banchero (ankle) out vs. Mavs
Orlando Magic rookie sensation Paolo Banchero has been ruled out of Wednesday night’s game with the Dallas Mavericks due to
Comments / 0