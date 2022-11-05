Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
Magic Johnson opens up on the signals he saw before realizing his son was gay.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Miami Herald
‘He’s hungry:’ Dolphins teammates, coaches on what’s fueling Tua Tagovailoa’s breakthrough
The Dolphins’ 21-point fourth-quarter comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 can be looked at as a watershed moment in Tua Tagovailoa’s third season — and in the future, maybe his career. Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns in the final 15 minutes of the game in a career-high six-touchdown performance.
Comments / 0