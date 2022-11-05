Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Man kills ex-wife's new boyfriend, other man points shotgun at officers in 2 shootings involving Las Vegas police on same night
In two shootings last Friday involving Las Vegas Metropolitan police that left two suspects dead, one pointed a shotgun at officers, and one took his ex-wife's brother hostage after killing her boyfriend, police said in a media conference Tuesday. Man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend, other man points …. In...
Arrest made in fatal northwest valley stabbing
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a man and charged him with the stabbing death of another man outside a northwest valley business last month. Christopher Freitas faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Assisted living employee allegedly stole from residents, Las Vegas police look for more victims
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assisted living employee allegedly stole residents’ information to use for “personal purchases,” according to Las Vegas Metro police. Tami Friend, 41, was arrested Sunday on three counts of using another person’s identification, exploiting an older or vulnerable person, and theft. Friend stole personal information from assisted living facility residents while […]
LVMPD: dead suspect was 62-year-old with a shotgun
According to a release, Officer Jahmaal Crosby fired three rounds from his rifle at Finch, striking him. Medical workers responded and attempted to save Finch's life, but he was pronounced dead.
Teenager Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. The crash happened on east Lake Mead Boulevard near Christy Lane at around 3 p.m. According to the sources, a CCSD bus, a car, and a teenager were involved in the collision. The officials...
Only on 8: Las Vegas family of hit-and-run victim shares how tragedy is saving lives of many others
As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources
A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigator sources.
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
Man took hostage in recent fatal shooting near Kipling Street
Detectives discovered that the victim had been shot by his girlfriend's ex-husband, Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez, 49.
Teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student
A local elementary school teacher was arrested over the weekend, charged with inappropriately touching a young student. Walker Richardson was booked into CCDC on charges of sexual assault against a child less than 14, and kidnapping of a minor.
1 Person Killed, Another Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a fatal crash was reported in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured in the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the hit and run collision occurred at East Flamingo Road and South Maryland Parkway. A Ford Explorer Sport...
62-year-old shot by Metro in northwest neighborhood identified
The man shot to death by police on Friday in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards was identified as 62-year-old Rodney Franklin Finch of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner's office.
Coroner identifies suspect fatally shot by police, and homicide victim of suspect
The Clark County coroner identified the suspect shot to death by police as 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner also identified the man Hernandez was accused of killing as 48-year-old Jano Gonzalez Blanco, who also died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Driver suspected of DUI faces 16 counts in a series of crashes involving 10 cars, 2 bicycles, 1 person killed
Marco Benitez, 27, is facing 16 counts for the crashes that occurred on Friday around 5:37 p.m. and is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Tuesday at 8 a.m.
news3lv.com
Heavy police presence at Rancho High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence at Rancho High School on Saturday night, for unknown reasons at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
8newsnow.com
Man accused of leading Las Vegas police on violent car chase found mentally incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who led police on a violent car chase throughout the streets of Las Vegas has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Justin Venegas, 40, was determined to be incapable of understanding the charges against him, according to court records. The hearing took place on Sep. 30, and Venegas was not present during that time.
Mother accused of calling in hoax to Las Vegas police saying she, children were held at gunpoint
An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.
Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home
The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
‘It was a wall of fire,’ Las Vegas family says car engine may have sparked garage fire
A car engine may be to blame for starting a garage fire in the northwest valley on Friday evening, according to a Las Vegas family. The Sharp family told 8 News Now they want to spread awareness in hopes others will be vigilant.
Comments / 5