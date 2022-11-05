ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingram Atkinson

After her husband suddenly died, single mom ends up becoming world’s ‘ugliest’ woman to provide for family

Imagine one day having a happy life and the next day you lose it all. For the first half of her life, Mary Ann Bevan was a pretty normal woman in her thirties. She was already happily married, she had four children and worked as a nurse. However, by the time she turned 32, she was diagnosed with acromegaly and a terminal disease, causing her face and body to gradually become distorted due to her excess muscle gain.
TheDailyBeast

Archeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra

A tunnel found under Egypt’s Taposiris Magna Temple could lead to the long lost tomb of Cleopatra, it’s hoped. The carved rock tunnel—described as a “geometric miracle”—was found at the shrine near Alexandria, which was once the nation’s capital. Archaeologist Kathleen Martinez of the University of San Domingo has long believed that Cleopatra, the last pharaoh, could be buried below the temple, adding that finding her remains would be “the most important discovery of the 21st century.” “If there’s a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her,” Martinez previously said. “This is the first time that any archeologist has found tunnels, passages underground [and] inside the enclosure walls of the temple, so we have changed forever what they know about the architecture.”Read it at Daily Mail

