Laramie, WY

K2 Radio

'Don't send my boy to Wyoming U'

LARAMIE -- No one epitomized Colorado State quite like Thurman "Fum" McGraw. Not only was he the school's first consensus All-American, he later returned to Fort Collins where he served as Athletic Director from 1976-86. McGraw was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. His No. 48 jersey is retired. It now hangs on the west side of Canvas Stadium.
K2 Radio

Tuck's Takes: Things we learned in Wyoming's opener

LARAMIE -- Wyoming did all the things it's supposed to do on its home floor against a Division-II opponent. At times, it looked like big brother, rejecting shots in the driveway, stripping the ball and throwing down monster dunks. It should've. No offense to Colorado Christian --the Cougars battled --...
K2 Radio

Cowgirls fall to SJSU in Mountain West Conference title match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., – The University of Wyoming soccer team fell to San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference title match Saturday at the UNM Soccer Complex. The No. 3-seeded Spartans toppled the top-seeded Cowgirls, 6-5, in penalty kicks. Wyoming’s magical and history-filled season comes to a close with...
K2 Radio

Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of CSU

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl likes to joke that he doesn't spend a penny in Fort Collins. Leia Bohl on the other hand. "Unfortunately, I hate to say this, I've paid a lot of their bills to the equestrian deal," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. "My wife has horses, so she's become good friends with the surgeons down there. And our bank account reflects that.
News Channel Nebraska

Strong winds close roads in Wyoming

SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
KGAB AM 650

Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
oilcity.news

New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
cowboystatedaily.com

Hageman Votes, Predicts Tuesday's Midterm Election Is 'Going To Be Big' For Republicans

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Walking out of the polling center at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive in Cheyenne, draped in a black overcoat and a turquoise scarf tightly wound around her neck Tuesday morning, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman wondered aloud if someone would ask her who she voted for.
buffalobulletin.com

Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red

CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
cowboystatedaily.com

The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
capcity.news

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, time to set clocks back

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The official end to daylight saving time and return to standard time takes place Sunday morning at 2 a.m. However, for many people, the best time to adjust their clocks is Saturday night before falling asleep. This year, the time-keeping quirk has been the subject of...
