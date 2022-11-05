ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Aaron Carter dead at the age of 34

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
CREDITS: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, FILE

Singer Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, ABC News has confirmed.

His management confirmed reports of his death.

“I have no comment at this time, a statement will be released shortly by the family and management,” said his management. “Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

The cause of his death was not immediately available.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, the pop and hip-hop singer used to tour with the boy band in the late 1990s.

Carter released his self-titled debut album at just 9 years old in 1997, with songs including “Crush on You.”

His sophomore effort, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” sold over 3 million copies, making it his most successful album to date. It included the cover “I Want Candy.”

Carter released five studio albums, most recently 2018’s “LØVË.” He also appeared on Broadway in the musical “Seussical” and on TV’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

He welcomed his first child last year. He and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, announced the birth of their son, Prince, in November 2021.

Carter, who has struggled with substance abuse issues, told The U.S. Sun in September that he had checked into a month-long rehabilitation outpatient program after losing custody of his son.

