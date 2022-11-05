ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

Comments / 5

Related
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
WATERTOWN, SD
Bring Me The News

Up to a foot of snow possible in parts of Minnesota

The latest forecast in what is set to be a very interesting weather week in Minnesota looks at:. Rain developing later today: periods of rain through Thursday. Severe weather possible Thursday as northern Minnesota sees heavy snow!. 6-12” possible in northern MN Thursday into Friday: just a coating south.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Red Flag warning issued Sunday for parts of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Red Flag warning is in effect until 6 pm Sunday for multiple counties in southern and central Minnesota. The National Weather Service says a Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and very low humidity levels. Residents should avoid open burning in counties where the Red Flag Warning is in effect and check any recent burn piles or areas to ensure the fire is completely out.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Strong Cold Front to Bring Rain, Snow Showers to Central Minnesota This Week

(KNSI) — A strong storm system set to impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday will bring some much needed rainfall to parched areas of Minnesota. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s midweek with noticeable humidity on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A strong cold front will pass through Thursday night, bringing crashing temperatures into the 20s by the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week

For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
BISMARCK, ND
103.7 THE LOON

Some Significant Rain Expected for Minnesota this Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. One to three inches of rain is likely Tuesday-Thursday, with light snow accumulation possible Friday-Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Significant moisture is finally heading for Minnesota this week

(FOX 9) - A very large pattern change this week across the Northern U.S. will give us the best chance for significant moisture in nearly three months. In fact, if all the stars align (metaphorically speaking) we have the opportunity to see one of the wettest weeks of November on record. Amazing that this could come after one of the driest stretches on record in the Twin Cities. The moisture certainly couldn't show up at a better time, moving in right before the ground freezes. This moisture will fall as rain, with some heavy downpours at times, as the cold air holds off until the tail end of this system.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cloudy and cool Monday, snow showers possible late this week

MINNEAPOLIS – A surge of warmth will arrive early in the work week, and it will last a couple of days.Monday will be cloudy, with a high of 43 degrees in the Twin Cities. But expect highs in the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid-to-upper 60s on Wednesday.Rain showers are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and start preparing yourself, because we could see widespread snow showers by the end of the week.WHAT WE KNOW* First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota* Strong winds from everyone, wintry weather impacts Friday morning for a good portion of the state and western Wisconsin* Much colder weekend to followWHAT WE DON'T KNOW* How much snow accumulation up north* If we will see transition from rain to snow for metro* When snow onset will occur
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy