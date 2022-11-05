Ovechkin gets No. 787 to pass Howe; Coyotes beat Capitals

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate the opening goal by Artturi Lehkonen behind Columbus Blue Jackets' goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo, right, during the 2022 NHL Global Series ice hockey match between Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen./Lehtikuva via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for scoring with one team, but the Arizona Coyotes scored three times in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Nick Ritchie had two goals, including the tiebreaker with 36 seconds remaining, and Josh Brown also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 early in the third. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 shots.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist for Washington, which gave up a lead for the fourth straight game. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

Ovechkin is now 14 goals away tying Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list and 107 from Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record. The 289th power-play goal of his career extended his point streak to five games.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, CANADIENS 4

MONTREAL (AP) — Reilly Smith scored two goals and Vegas won its seventh straight win.

Jonathan Marchessault and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Hague and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won 11 of 13 to open the season. Adin Hill had 27 saves to improve to 5-0-0.

Nick Suzuki had two goals, and Cole Caufield and Juraj Slakovsky also scored for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach had three assists and Kaiden Guhle added two. Jake Allen finished with 36 saves.

AVALANCHE 5, BLUE JACKETS 1

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and Colorado completed a sweep of the two-game series in Finland.

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six gamesl. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored.

Boone Jenner scored in the first period for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo made 40 stops in his home country. The Blue Jackets have lost five straight.

KRAKEN 3, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:39 remaining and Seattle handed Pittsburgh it’s seventh straight loss.

Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21.

Vince Dunn and Gourde also had goals for the Kraken, who won their fourth straight to match the second-year franchise’s record. Martin Jones stopped 36 shots after shutting out Minnesota in Seattle’s previous game.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, and Crosby also had his 900th career assist. Tristan Jarry had 25 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, BRUINS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews’ second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and Toronto snapped Boston’s seven-game winning streak.

Mitch Marner had two assists for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov made 13 saves before leaving the game after two periods with a knee injury. Erik Kallgren stopped seven shots the rest of the way.

Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot in the second period for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Bruins, who entered as the NHL’s top team based on points percentage.

FLYERS 2, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kevin Hayes and Zack McEwen scored to lead Philadelphia past Ottawa.

Carter Hart stopped 31 shots as the Flyers snapped a three-game skid (0-1-2) and handed the Senators their fifth straight loss.

Ottawa’s Claude Giroux scored his 300th career goal while facing his former team for the first time, giving him a goal against every NHL club.

LIGHTNING 5, SABRES 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix got his first NHL goal, and Tampa Bay beat Buffalo.

Nicholas Paul, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, and backup Brian Elliott stopped 21 shots.

Zemgus Girgensons Casey Mittelstadt and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres, who were coming off a 5-3 loss at Carolina on Friday night. Eric Comrie made 26 saves.

Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining.

Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (13 assists, 19 points) — his sixth career streak of 10 or more games, which trails Martin St. Louis’ seven for most in team history. Among active players, Kucherov trails Sidney Crosby (10), Patrick Kane (seven) and Connor McDavid (seven).

RED WINGS 3, ISLANDERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Red Wings snapped the Islanders’ five-game win streak.

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.

Husso’s shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career.

Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the Islanders, who were blanked for the first time this season. Varlamov was replaced by Ilya Sorokin with 8:13 left.

JETS 4, BLACKHAWKS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as Winnipeg improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games.

Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam Lowry also scored. All of the Jets’ scoring came on special teams, with three on the power play and Lowry getting his second short-handed tally of the season.

Arvid Soderblom started in goal for Chicago and stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced through two periods. Dylan Wells came on to begin the third and had 12 saves in his NHL debut.

STARS 6, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Benn scored three goals for his seventh career hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as Dallas won its third straight.

Joe Pavelski and Colin Miller also scored for the Stars. Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots while making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Jake Oettinger.

Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse had goals for the Oilers, who have lost two straight after a five-game winning streak. Campbell had 30 saves.

PREDATORS 4, CANUCKS 3, SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout to lift Nashville.

Jordan Gross got his first two NHL goals, Nino Neiderreiter had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Ekholm added two assists for the Predators. Juuse Saros stopped 43 shots through overtime.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, and Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored. Quinn Hughes had two assists. Thatcher Demko had 27 saves.

Duchene, the Predators’ second shooter, found space between Demko and his post. Bo Horvat then overskated the puck and didn’t get a shot off on the Canucks’ last attempt.

KINGS 5, PANTHERS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period to lead Los Angeles.

Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored as the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 34 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal for the Panthers, who lost in regulation for the fourth time in six games. Sergei Bobrovsky, who played in his 600th career game, allowed five goals on 39 shots.

DUCKS 5, SHARKS 4, SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the deciding tally in the shootout for Anaheim.

Mason McTavish and Brett Leason each had a goal and an assist and Max Comtois also scored in regulation for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz stopped 48 shots.

Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and two assists, and Luke Kunin also scored for San Jose. James Reimer finished with 21 saves.

DEVILS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund scored his second goal of the game 2:38 into overtime to give New Jerrsey its sixth straight win.

Nathan Bastian and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist as New Jersey won for the ninth time in 10 games. Vitek Vanecek stopped 27 shots to improve to 5-1-0.

Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary, which finished an eight-game homestand with four consecutive losses. Jacob Markstrom had 31 saves.

In the extra period, the Devils went on a power play when Lindholm was sent off for interference. Dougie Hamilton threaded a cross-ice pass to Zetterlund, who sent a one-timer over Markstrom’s shoulder.

___

