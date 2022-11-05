Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
ringsidenews.com
Nick Aldis Suspended After Giving Notice to NWA
Nick Aldis has been a prominent feature for the NWA over the past few years. However, it seems like the former NWA Champion has had enough of the company. He even went on Instagram to announce that he has given his notice to the NWA. Nick’s decision comes as tensions...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 11/8/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes. We immediately see The Schism members at the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, Tyrus vs. Doug Williams, Pope & J.R. Kratos. Kamille & KiLynn King vs. The Hex (Allysin...
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Calls The NWA's Values Into Question Following Suspension
NWA jumped into the top of the wrestling headlines today when Nick Aldis, who has been one of the company's top stars over the past five years, was suspended by NWA owner Billy Corgan. The suspension came following Aldis' announcement of his decision to not re-sign with NWA in 2023 — Aldis had a match against Odinson scheduled at Hard Times 3 in New Orleans, the upcoming NWA pay-per-view, but hat match is now officially off the table — and shortly after Corgan himself had gotten attention for doubting the ability of women to carry their own pay-per-view. According to Aldis, comments like these "factored into my decision to give my notice," and he called out NWA's values directly on social media.
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
411mania.com
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Confirms Surgery and Injury from Recent WWE NXT Match
Veteran Superstar R-Truth has confirmed that he suffered an injury during his recent WWE NXT match with Grayson Waller. As noted, Truth suffered an apparent leg injury while doing a dive from the ring to the floor during a match with Waller on the November 1 NXT show. The match was stopped, and Waller was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Truth was helped to the back by ringside medics.
tjrwrestling.net
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results
GCW held part six of its Settlement Series on November 8 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey, that aired on IWTV. Here are the results, courtesy of PWPonderings:. Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke. Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Crown Jewel Fallout, Possible Reveal for The O.C., More
The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but the show will feature fallout from Crown Jewel, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sheamus WWE Status Update, More Photos from Sheamus’ Recent Wedding
Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week. As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW World Tag Team Championships Match Added To Wasted Time Event
As part of their GCW Wasted Time event on December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois on FITE+, Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new match. Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against 2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman as well as The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice).
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Upcoming Events, RAW 30th Anniversary Update
WWE has announced more than 30 new live events as a part of their winter touring schedule for 2023. We noted before how WWE was working on plans for the RAW 30th Anniversary special, likely for around Monday, January 9 as the first episode of WWE RAW aired on January 11, 1993. WWE has now confirmed that the RAW 30th Anniversary episode will air on January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will also be the red brand go-home show for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/11/2022
The November 11 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro. * Odyssey Jones,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Stipulation Added to WWE NXT Title Match for Next Week, New Match and More Added to Card
A big stipulation has been added to next week’s WWE NXT Women’s Title match. WWE previously announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode. Now it’s been announced that the title defense will be held under Last Woman Standing rules.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE 24/7 Title Done Away with After Title Change on Tonight’s RAW?
Nikki Cross is your new WWE 24/7 Champion, and may be the last. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Cross defeat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Title. Cross dominated the match and was accompanied to the ring by Damage CTRL. However, Cross was later seen in...
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Gives His Thoughts On NWA Suspending Nick Aldis
In an interview with TJR Wrestling, Matt Cardona gave his thoughts on the news that the NWA recently suspended Nick Aldis. As you may recall, Aldis was suspended after giving his notice to the company, citing unhappiness with the product. Cardona said: “I wasn’t sure if it was a work...
ComicBook
Why is Nick Aldis Leaving the NWA?
Nick Aldis, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, announced on Sunday night that he would be departing from the National Wrestling Alliance in January after being one of the pillars of the promotion for nearly half a decade. In a video posted exclusively to subscribers on his Instagram, he voiced his frustration with the NWA's "current direction," and declared his current contract would expire in January. Aldis' two reigns with the historic world title combined for 1,309 days and helped bring notoriety back to the NWA not seen in decades. His program with Cody Rhodes in 2018 was one of the headlining matches for the All In pay-per-view, a precursor to what is now known as All Elite Wrestling.
Comments / 0