NWA jumped into the top of the wrestling headlines today when Nick Aldis, who has been one of the company's top stars over the past five years, was suspended by NWA owner Billy Corgan. The suspension came following Aldis' announcement of his decision to not re-sign with NWA in 2023 — Aldis had a match against Odinson scheduled at Hard Times 3 in New Orleans, the upcoming NWA pay-per-view, but hat match is now officially off the table — and shortly after Corgan himself had gotten attention for doubting the ability of women to carry their own pay-per-view. According to Aldis, comments like these "factored into my decision to give my notice," and he called out NWA's values directly on social media.

1 DAY AGO