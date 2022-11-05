Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Confirms Surgery and Injury from Recent WWE NXT Match
Veteran Superstar R-Truth has confirmed that he suffered an injury during his recent WWE NXT match with Grayson Waller. As noted, Truth suffered an apparent leg injury while doing a dive from the ring to the floor during a match with Waller on the November 1 NXT show. The match was stopped, and Waller was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Truth was helped to the back by ringside medics.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels to Issue Statement on WWE NXT Deadline, New Countdown Teaser
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is set to issue a statement on WWE NXT Deadline soon. WWE previously announced that the final NXT Premium Live Event of 2022 will take place on Saturday, December 10. It was announced on tonight’s show that Michaels will be on next Tuesday’s NXT to make a statement on Deadline.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sheamus WWE Status Update, More Photos from Sheamus’ Recent Wedding
Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week. As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Has “Craziness” Planned For Survivor Series WarGames Matches
WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock. Bryan Alvarez reported on his Twitter Super Followers feed that fans can expect some “craziness” at Survivor Series during the WarGames matches. Per the report, the reason for this...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Segment Added To This Week’s NXT On USA
WWE has announced on Twitter that the Grayson Waller effect will be returning on this Tuesday’s NXT on USA, which will feature Von Wagner and NXT world champion, Bron Breakker. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker. * The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT champion Bron Breakker...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Heel Turn After Tonight’s WWE NXT Main Event
Zoey Stark has turned heel on Nikkita Lyons. Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was headlined by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Stark and Lyons. At one point during the match, there was some miscommunication as Stark almost ran into Lyons. The champions both charged but Lyons pushed Stark out of the way to save her, and then Lyons was taken out with a double superkick by Chance and Carter. Stark fought off both of the champions but Chance countered her and hit the tornado DDT. Chance and Carter then hit their top rope 450 neckbreaker combo finisher, allowing Carter to cover for the pin to win and retain.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/10/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Manager Thinks Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End Of WWE Tenure
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Dutch Mantell, a former WWE manager and seasoned wrestler, discussed the changes on Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast. He indicated that he didn’t think McMahon cared by the end of his tenure as Chairman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,494 tickets and there are 596 left. It’s set up for 11,953 seats. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results
GCW held part six of its Settlement Series on November 8 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey, that aired on IWTV. Here are the results, courtesy of PWPonderings:. Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke. Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Segment and Match Revealed for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
A new match and segment were added to the line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, MA. AEW announced a big eight-man tag team match with Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Stipulation Added to WWE NXT Title Match for Next Week, New Match and More Added to Card
A big stipulation has been added to next week’s WWE NXT Women’s Title match. WWE previously announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode. Now it’s been announced that the title defense will be held under Last Woman Standing rules.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Says He Loves The Business More Than Ever Following AEW Debut
On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and new AEW talent and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about making his AEW debut on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, adding that he has never loved the wrestling business more than he does right now. Highlights from the show can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/11/2022
The November 11 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro. * Odyssey Jones,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI Give Their Thoughts On Main Eventing NJPW/STARDOM Historic X-Over Special
New Japan Pro Wrestling held a press conference earlier this morning to promote the November 20th crossover event with STARDOM, which will crown the first-ever IWGP women’s champion. The event, entitled, “Historic X-Over,” will be headlined by top stars KAIRI (Sane) and May Iwatani, who both earned the opportunity by winning their previous tournament matchups.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wheeler Yuta Says He Is Feeling More Comfortable On The Mic But Knows There Is Still Room For Improvement
AEW star and former ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta recently joined MackMania podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Blackpool Combat Club member discussing his work on the microphone, how he knows it is an area he can improve on, but how he is also feeling more comfortable in that area after getting multiple opportunities to talk in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE 24/7 Title Done Away with After Title Change on Tonight’s RAW?
Nikki Cross is your new WWE 24/7 Champion, and may be the last. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Cross defeat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Title. Cross dominated the match and was accompanied to the ring by Damage CTRL. However, Cross was later seen in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Cobb Off NJPW Tamashii Shows Due to Personal Reasons, Updated Cards
Jeff Cobb will no longer be working the NJPW Tamashii events this coming weekend. NJPW haas announced that Cobb is off the weekend shows scheduled for Sydney, Australia and Christchurch, New Zealand due to personal reasons. He was scheduled to face Michael Richards on Friday in New Zealand, then Carter Deams on Sunday in Australia.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, Tyrus vs. Doug Williams, Pope & J.R. Kratos. Kamille & KiLynn King vs. The Hex (Allysin...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Bloodline Featured on the New WWE Survivor Series War Games Poster
The Bloodline is featured on the official promotional poster for WWE’s Survivor Series War Games Premium Live Event. As seen below, the official poster for Survivor Series features Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It...
