WWE SmackDown Ratings – November 4th 2022
The Crown Jewel 2022 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown further set the scene for the event in Saudi Arabia and was headlined by an Intercontinental title match between Rey Mysterio and champion Gunther. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE SmackDown pulled in 2,138,000 viewers with a 0.48 rating...
WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings – November 7th 2022
Fresh off the back of Crown Jewel on November 5th, Monday Night Raw rolled into Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as the road to Survivor Series begins. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 7th edition of WWE Raw pulled in 1,593,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This compares to the previous week (October 31st) where the red brand drew 1,500,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key demographic.
Surprising Former WWE Star Backstage During RAW
A number of former WWE Superstars have returned to the company over the past two months. Beginning with Dakota Kai at SummerSlam, Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Mia Yim, and several others have since ventured back to the sports entertainment giant.. Though he didn’t appear...
Former Superstar Comments On WWE Return, Rules Out AEW Switch
Since assuming creative control of WWE Triple H has not hesitated to bring back a number of former stars. This policy has seen Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and many more return to the company after being let go by Vince McMahon. In recent weeks the returns have shown no sign of stopping with former NXT star Emma appearing on Friday Night SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousey.
Mia Yim Returns On WWE Raw
Ever since Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE Raw to aid AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has proven herself to be a thorn in the side of The OC. She consistently interferes in their matches, and the members of The OC have alluded to finding someone to take care of their “Rhea Ripley problem.”
Vince McMahon Photographed With Mystery Woman
Retiring from WWE on Friday, July 22, Vince McMahon has largely maintained a low profile. The ex-WWE boss has been spotted in public only once, celebrating his birthday in August at a dinner with John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and others in attendance. Leaving the event, McMahon wasn’t alone. Alongside him...
Kurt Angle Reveals What He Thinks Makes Jon Moxley Special
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast to discuss a multitude of topics. One of them happened to be about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, with Angle saying that he’s a special kind of talent in the world of professional wrestling.
Nikki Cross Throws Newly-Won 24/7 Championship In The Trash
On October 24th, Nikki Cross made a splash when she returned to WWE Raw in the main event Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley. Though she initially cost Belair the match, she turned her attention to Damage CTRL after the bout, attacking all three members and leaving Bayley lying in the ring alongside Bianca Belair.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Overtakes Clash At The Castle To Break Major Record
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 took place on November 5th and was headlined by the clash between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. While the show, and especially the main event were received well by fans, it appears that it was also deemed a success by the company.
WWE Has “A Lot Of Interest” In Working With Jake Paul
As was revealed during the pre-event press conference, Jake Paul did indeed make his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, getting involved in the headlining Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown between his brother Logan and the defending champion Roman Reigns. His involvement led to both of The Usos being laid out.
AEW Rampage Ratings – November 4th 2022
Once again AEW Rampage was live on November 4th, and featured match the vast majority of fans never thought they would see. There was also the small matter of boxing legend Mike Tyson making an appearance on commentary. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 4th edition of...
Roman Reigns Reaches Another Major Milestone In Undisputed Universal Title Reign
Returning to WWE from a brief hiatus at the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view, Roman Reigns has since embarked on the run of his career. He added Paul Heyman by his side, bringing with it the Universal Championship at Payback. Reigns is yet to lose the title, meaning he’s just surpassed the 800-day mark as champion.
Braun Strowman Controversially Mocks ‘Flippy Flopper’ Wrestlers
Defeating Omos at WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman had a successful return to premium live events. For ‘The Monster of all Monsters’, it marked his first PLE appearance since WrestleMania Backlash in May 2021. Despite the match being somewhat praised online, heralded as Omos’ best in-ring showing, it didn’t stop Strowman from trolling fans on social media.
Paul Heyman Claims Brock Lesnar Didn’t Take Former WWE Champion Seriously
Brock Lesnar has wrestled and defeated some of the biggest names that the industry has ever seen. Since The Beast made his debut in 2002 he has gotten the better of the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Roman Reigns and more. However, prior to January 2022, one...
Mustafa Ali Calls Out Braun Strowman – “Can You Teach Me How To Get Fired”
Braun Strowman has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Posting to Twitter, the one-time WWE Universal Champion stated that wrestling matches featuring giants and monsters such as himself and Omos will always be superior to “flippy floppers”, mocking the high-flying nature of wrestling. The message...
WWE Raw Results – November 7th, 2022
Emanating from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre, PA, the November 7th episode of WWE Raw is set to feature all the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel. On November 5th, both Raw and SmackDown Superstars took part in a Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that saw Roman Reigns take on Logan Paul in the main event. While Paul was unsuccessful at dethroning the Tribal Chief and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, his performance is being ranked among the best celebrity matches in the company’s history.
Will Ospreay Comments On Dream Match With Major WWE Star
After his appearances on AEW television in 2022, New Japan Pro Wrestling Star Will Ospreay has proven he is no stranger to sauntering through the forbidden door. The current IWGP United States champion even faced Orange Cassidy at the pay-per-view of the same name, just to hammer that point home.
Braun Strowman Responds To Criticism Following Controversial Tweet – “Take A Joke”
Braun Strowman has found himself in some hot water after boasting about the match that he had with Omos, taking a shot at “floppy flopper” wrestlers in the process. After leaving Crown Jewel, “The Monster of all Monsters” would have this to say about his bout:
Vince McMahon Once Approved Plans For Remarkable WWE Deathmatch
During his time running WWE, Vince McMahon was never afraid to try things that might have at first seemed a little unorthodox. This policy extended across characters, match stipulations, storylines and much more. However, as the 2000’s ticked by WWE’s overall presentation became generally safer, as the rough edges which...
“How Many Stars?” – Braun Strowman Takes Another IWC Shot With Impressive Flip
At WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman went head to head with Omos in a behemoth battle of giant men. In the end, Strowman was victorious. Strowman found himself the subject of online criticism when he took to social media to talk about his bout in a now-deleted tweet, calling out “flippy floppers” and boasting about his size.
