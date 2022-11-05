Emanating from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre, PA, the November 7th episode of WWE Raw is set to feature all the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel. On November 5th, both Raw and SmackDown Superstars took part in a Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that saw Roman Reigns take on Logan Paul in the main event. While Paul was unsuccessful at dethroning the Tribal Chief and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, his performance is being ranked among the best celebrity matches in the company’s history.

1 DAY AGO