Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
hogville.net
WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview matchup with LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for a rivalry matchup with No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Hogs were the last to win the Battle of the Golden Boot beating the Tigers 16-13 in overtime last season. Hear from Simeon Blair, Trey Knox, AJ Green...
hogville.net
Malik Hornsby possibly in mix at QB against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman sounded positive about KJ Jefferson’s health on Monday, but not so much on Wednesday while on the SEC Teleconference. Pittman addressed Jefferson’s health and brought up Malik Hornsby’s week of practice. “Well, still again, that’s a few days away,” Pittman said. “KJ...
hogville.net
AJ Green feels Hogs have put loss behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green was one of the few bright spots for Arkansas on Saturday as he had as he had 56 yards rushing on just six attempts. The speedy former four-star recruit from Tulsa (Okla.) Union is third on the team in rushing with 61 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught a pair of passes for 45 yards. He has returned six kickoffs for 89 yards (14.8 avg) with a long of 34. He was more successful than SEC leading rusher Rocket Sanders on Saturday. Sanders had 17 carries for 60 yards.
hogville.net
Arkansas women’s basketball team begins season with 20-Point win over UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
hogville.net
Razorbacks Rewind (game article): Shorthanded Hogs have plenty of firepower in 76-58 season-opening win over NDSU
FAYETTEVILLE — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were shorthanded but laser-focused on attacking the paint and rim as they played to their strengths in a convincing season-opening 76-58 win over unranked North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. Playing without star freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. (right knee...
hogville.net
Arkansas releases depth chart for LSU game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host LSU Saturday morning at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Hogs released their depth chart for the game.
hogville.net
PFF gives high mark to Quincey McAdoo in CB debut
FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty and count Pro Football Focus among those impressed. PFF released its highest graded defensive players from Saturday and McAdoo was No. 7 on the list. McAdoo had a grade of 90.2. Georgia’s Jalen Carter graded the highest with a mark of 92.7.
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
hogville.net
Hoop Hogs notebook: Previewing No. 10 Arkansas vs. NDSU; Bison scout; five things Razorbacks need to do in season opener
LITTLE ROCK — The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks had plenty of dress rehearsals bridging August to October, and now it’s time for the real thing against unranked North Dakota State in the 2022-23 season-opener for both teams on Monday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Tipoff is set...
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report: Updates on Kavion Henderson, Justin Benton and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, Courtney and Otis talk about 4-star defensive end Kavion Henderson’s commitment to the Hogs, 2023 Defensive Lineman Justin Benton taking an official visit, and even a 2027 recruit. You can watch the full...
hogville.net
Justin Benton gives Arkansas visit high marks
FAYETTEVILLE — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Justin Benton was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday as he opted for an official visit. Benton, 6-2, 285, committed to West Virginia on June 18. But Arkansas, Texas and others continued to recruit him hard. He...
hogville.net
Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
hogville.net
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Season Opener, Early Recruiting, and Pro Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation sits down with Hog insider Kevin McPherson to talk about all things Razorback basketball. The team goes over what fans should look for in the season opener and first several games. But also what to expect in the early requiring period and pro Hog action in the NBA.
Comments / 0