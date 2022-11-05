ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview matchup with LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for a rivalry matchup with No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Hogs were the last to win the Battle of the Golden Boot beating the Tigers 16-13 in overtime last season. Hear from Simeon Blair, Trey Knox, AJ Green...
BATON ROUGE, LA
hogville.net

Malik Hornsby possibly in mix at QB against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman sounded positive about KJ Jefferson’s health on Monday, but not so much on Wednesday while on the SEC Teleconference. Pittman addressed Jefferson’s health and brought up Malik Hornsby’s week of practice. “Well, still again, that’s a few days away,” Pittman said. “KJ...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

AJ Green feels Hogs have put loss behind them

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green was one of the few bright spots for Arkansas on Saturday as he had as he had 56 yards rushing on just six attempts. The speedy former four-star recruit from Tulsa (Okla.) Union is third on the team in rushing with 61 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught a pair of passes for 45 yards. He has returned six kickoffs for 89 yards (14.8 avg) with a long of 34. He was more successful than SEC leading rusher Rocket Sanders on Saturday. Sanders had 17 carries for 60 yards.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas women’s basketball team begins season with 20-Point win over UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

PFF gives high mark to Quincey McAdoo in CB debut

FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty and count Pro Football Focus among those impressed. PFF released its highest graded defensive players from Saturday and McAdoo was No. 7 on the list. McAdoo had a grade of 90.2. Georgia’s Jalen Carter graded the highest with a mark of 92.7.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Justin Benton gives Arkansas visit high marks

FAYETTEVILLE — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Justin Benton was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday as he opted for an official visit. Benton, 6-2, 285, committed to West Virginia on June 18. But Arkansas, Texas and others continued to recruit him hard. He...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

