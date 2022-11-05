ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Jake Hadley shines, taps Carlos Candelario for first promotional win

By Matthew Wells
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Jake Hadley turned in an incredible performance at UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday.

Hadley (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) picked up the first win of his UFC career by submitting Carlos Candelario in the second round of their flyweight contest. Candelario (8-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) missed weight for the bout, but proved to be of no issue for Hadley, who shined with crisp striking on the feet, and slick work on the mat.

After locking in a triangle choke when the fight went to the ground in the second round, Hadley began landing hard elbows to the head of Candelario. A few moments later, he adjusted to focus on the submission, and forced his opponent to tap.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

Hadley walks away with his first UFC win, after dropping his debut to Allan Nascimento in May. The Dana White’s Contender Series veteran has won nine of his 10 professional bouts.

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 214 include:

  • Jake Hadley def. Carlos Candelario via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:39

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 214.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

