Two Ultra Rare Mustangs Rescued From Auction
Coding is the name of the game for Mustangs and this guy just hit the jackpot. As car people, barn finds and impromptu auctions can be some of the most fun and sought after things on our bucket lists. You practically can’t find a car guy who doesn’t have some wild story about a muscle car(or any sort of vehicle) that he or a friend fell in love with as a kid. Over time that initial attraction turns into driven longing eventually culminating at a point where the enthusiast gets their opportunity. That’s exactly what happened here as one man found himself in new ownership of two incredibly rare and unique Ford Mustangs.
CAR AND DRIVER
1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• With a Holman Moody 427-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, this Cobra is the apex of American 1960s performance machinery. • Cobra production wound down in December 1966, so this is one of the last of a breed. • The 427s were better sorted out than the narrow-body...
One-of-a-kind Ford F-150 that looks like a tank and was custom-built for ‘racing’ goes up for auction
A HIGHLY-CUSTOMIZED 2019 Ford F-150 with a para-military-like design has been slated to go up for auction on Saturday. The high-end truck was manufactured by US Speciality Vehicles (USSV), which produced cars for the Fast and Furious franchise. Named the Hamba, USSV’s Ford F-150 reinterpretation is powered by its original...
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic, when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Dude Flies Out Of His Car While Trying To Show Off His 1981 Camaro
If you live in a small town in the southeast, then you’ve more than likely seen or attended at least one car show in your lifetime. This may be a whole country thing, but my God, if you drive through my hometown in BFE South Carolina on a Friday or Saturday night, it’s like a plague.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead
A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Carscoops
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This 3,300 HP Dodge Viper Do A 6-Second 1/4 Mile Pass
The Dodge Viper is a super sports car well known for its somewhat violent and raucous nature. What many may not know is that it’s also a highly revered drag racing platform despite sending all of its power to the rear wheels only. If you didn’t know how fast these snakes were before today, this 3,300 hp (2,460 kW) example is about to set the record straight.
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
Two-Owner Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Check out this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has been restored to like-new condition. The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 with 4-speed manual, available at the Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3.
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest?
Some SUV models can easily last for over a decade. Which SUV brand lasts the longest? The post Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Chevrolet COE is One Cool Truck and You Can It Buy At Maple Brothers Auction
Getting the job done right is this vehicle’s specialty. There’s some things that are so American you couldn’t picture them anywhere else in the world. Red white and blue, pick up trucks, corn dogs, you name it in this beautiful nation of ours probably perfected it. One such thing on that list that stands true to even the most argumentative muscle car enthusiast is Chevrolet. Tough to beat engineering combined with some of the most iconic styles of the last century or so made Chevy the number one American truck manufacturer for a really long time. Don’t believe us? Well, here’s a truck that will do the talking for itself.
