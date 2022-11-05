ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorious

Two Ultra Rare Mustangs Rescued From Auction

Coding is the name of the game for Mustangs and this guy just hit the jackpot. As car people, barn finds and impromptu auctions can be some of the most fun and sought after things on our bucket lists. You practically can’t find a car guy who doesn’t have some wild story about a muscle car(or any sort of vehicle) that he or a friend fell in love with as a kid. Over time that initial attraction turns into driven longing eventually culminating at a point where the enthusiast gets their opportunity. That’s exactly what happened here as one man found himself in new ownership of two incredibly rare and unique Ford Mustangs.
CAR AND DRIVER

1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• With a Holman Moody 427-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, this Cobra is the apex of American 1960s performance machinery. • Cobra production wound down in December 1966, so this is one of the last of a breed. • The 427s were better sorted out than the narrow-body...
gmauthority.com

1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video

We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
MotorAuthority

Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic, when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Motorious

1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead

A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
WIGGINS, MS
Carscoops

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Carscoops

Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This 3,300 HP Dodge Viper Do A 6-Second 1/4 Mile Pass

The Dodge Viper is a super sports car well known for its somewhat violent and raucous nature. What many may not know is that it’s also a highly revered drag racing platform despite sending all of its power to the rear wheels only. If you didn’t know how fast these snakes were before today, this 3,300 hp (2,460 kW) example is about to set the record straight.
Motorious

Two-Owner Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic

Check out this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has been restored to like-new condition. The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 with 4-speed manual, available at the Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Motorious

This Chevrolet COE is One Cool Truck and You Can It Buy At Maple Brothers Auction

Getting the job done right is this vehicle’s specialty. There’s some things that are so American you couldn’t picture them anywhere else in the world. Red white and blue, pick up trucks, corn dogs, you name it in this beautiful nation of ours probably perfected it. One such thing on that list that stands true to even the most argumentative muscle car enthusiast is Chevrolet. Tough to beat engineering combined with some of the most iconic styles of the last century or so made Chevy the number one American truck manufacturer for a really long time. Don’t believe us? Well, here’s a truck that will do the talking for itself.
DALLAS, TX

