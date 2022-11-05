ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

bucknellbison.com

Women's Basketball Falls 66-49 at Saint Joseph's in Season Opener

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Bucknell women's basketball team rallied back from an 11-point second-quarter deficit to take a 34-33 lead with five minutes left in the third, but Saint Joseph's shot 56 percent in the second half to defeat the Bison 66-49 at Hagan Arena in the season opener.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Ties School Record for 3-Pointers in Season-Opening 113-52 Victory Over Lebanon Valley

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Led by six players scoring in double figures and a school-record-tying 21 3-pointers, Bucknell opened the 2022-23 season with a 113-52 victory over Lebanon Valley on Monday night at Sojka Pavilion. The hot-shooting Bison connected on 60 percent of their shots from the field and 54 percent from the arc, and the 61-point victory margin was 10 better than the previous school record.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Mia Bellucci Named to Patriot League Academic All-League Team

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – Mia Bellucci of the Bucknell women's cross country team was recognized as a Patriot League Academic All-League selection, the league office announced on Tuesday morning. Bellucci, a senior from Scranton, Pa., enjoyed a memorable performance at the Patriot League Championships on her home course, earning...
LEWISBURG, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’

MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
MILTON, PA
CBS New York

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  Stewart's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport to purchase two police vehicles for nearly $160,000

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport approved the purchase of two new police cruisers for a total of $156,150, or $78,075 each, during Thursday’s city council meeting. The cruisers are two Dodge Durango SUVs that took a “nationwide” search to find, according to Williamsport Police Chief Justin Snyder. The original plan was to purchase four vehicles but only two Durangos were found with the desired trim. The cost of these vehicles also...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BU student charged for allegedly removing, stealing parking boot

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student has been charged after he reportedly cut off a parking boot and removed his car without paying the fine. Shane Timothy Maloney, 20, of Stroudsburg, left his Subaru Impreza in a private parking lot at Carver Place Parking Lot, 415 Lightstreet Road, for several days in September, police said. Maloney did not have a permit to park in the lot. On Sept. 6,...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Queens Man Wins $1M Powerball Prize

A New York man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. Shiwpersaud Singh, a resident of the Queens neighborhood of Hollis, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing held on Monday, Aug. 8, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Oct. 31. NY Lottery said...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News.   The son said Papa […]
BRONX, NY
Newswatch 16

Shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Huge Moving/Estate sale in Williasmport, Pa. - Thur Nov 10 and Fri Nov 11

This upcoming sale will be at 501 Upland Rd in Williamsport, Pa. this coming week and it is a beautiful sale in a beautiful home. The sale is scheduled for starting at 9am and ending at 4pm daily and will be held the days of Thursday, November 10 & Friday November 11th, we will only be open Saturday for pickup of items which cannot be picked up during our normal sale hours. IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE LISTING BELOW AND PHOTOS BECAUSE FAMILY HAS SHOPPED THE...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

