The Associated Press

Calvert-Lewin is latest doubt for England in Everton loss

 4 days ago
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest injury doubt for England after damaging his hamstring in Everton’s 2-0 loss to Leicester on Saturday.

The 25-year-old striker headed straight down the tunnel on the hour to spark concerns about his World Cup chances.

If it is serious it will almost certainly end his chances of making England’s squad for Qatar, with the tournament starting in 15 days.

Everton manager Frank Lampard said the club’s medical staff are waiting to learn the extent of the damage.

“Hamstring sensation,” he said when asked afterwards. “We feel it is at the light end of that sort of injury, but we will scan it on Monday.”

Calvert-Lewin has already had to recover from a knee injury this season and has only played 339 minutes – completing 90 just once.

His injury added to a miserable night for Everton as goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes secured a third victory in four games for Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ team failed to win in its first seven games of the season, but is now up to 13th in the Premier League.

It is a remarkable turnaround after a desperate start to the campaign raised doubts about Rodgers’ future.

“It was just about staying patient and composed,” said the Leicester manager. “Experience gives you that. I have always had this group, who have been brilliant since I first walked through the door. The spirit is there. It was just a case of time, giving them patience and developing the team, and thankfully they are playing with confidence.

“We have to continue with this level.”

Tielemans’ volley after 45 minutes set Leicester on the way to victory and Barnes completed the scoring late on.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Related
BBC

Scotland: Steve Clarke disappointed with Celtic not releasing players

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he is disappointed with Celtic's decision to not release players for next week's friendly in Turkey. Celtic play a friendly tournament in Australia during the World Cup break. Clarke has given 19-year-old Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay a first call-up in his 23-man squad, while...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break

The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
CBS Sports

Here We Go transfer buzz: Messi decision won't come in World Cup months; PSG, Inter Miami, Barcelona await

Lionel Messi's future will be in the news in the coming months once he makes a decision to either stay at Paris Saint-Germain or explore his options this summer. But first, his PSG will have to prepare to close out the first half of the club season before the start of the World Cup and then prepare for a Champions League round of 16 matchup against Bayern Munich after Monday's draw.
BBC

Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support

Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. J﻿urgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. S﻿peaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
The Associated Press

Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
BBC

Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United - Party like it’s 1995!

Well then, that was pretty darn enjoyable from kick-off to the final whistle, wasn’t it?. Although Unai Emery’s reign as Aston Villa boss has just started, how clear was it that this team can perform if setup properly from a tactical point of view?. What did the lads...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves

Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
The Guardian

Big Cup tombola, Liverpool rumblings and a distant screeching sound

An extremely versatile Turkish midfielder who now works as a blazer for his national federation, Hamit Altintop seemed as good a random former footballer as any for Uefa to choose to help conduct the Big Cup round of 16 tombola. What’s more, he’s one half of a set of twins, a state of affairs that meant that if this season’s draw was beset with the same technical glitches that meant last year’s had to be done twice and he started buffering, there was a pretty much like-for-like replacement in his brother, Halil, available to take over.
The Guardian

FSG’s steady, successful stewardship has brought Liverpool a long way

Whatever the outcome of Fenway Sports Group’s search for new investment in Liverpool, the sales presentation that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are conducting on its behalf will look far more attractive than it would have done when John W Henry and co acquired the club in the high court 12 years ago. They can sell Liverpool, part or whole, in a much better state than when they found it.
