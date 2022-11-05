Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan Playoff Football Highlights – 11/4/22
0:05 Colson Coon 77 yard TD run – Sheridan 7 Central 0. 0:17 Sheridan kicked off. Mason Counter returned 95 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Central 7. 0:41 Coon 48 yard run from Sheridan 20 to Central 32. 0:56 Dane Steel 24 yard TD run – Sheridan...
sheridanwyoming.com
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
VOLLEYBALL – The Wyoming state volleyball championships wrapped up Saturday night, Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile has the wrap up. STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING – The girls swimming season ended in Laramie over the weekend with the state championships, the Lady Broncs finished 6th. Olivia Dannhaus placed 3rd...
Sheridan Media
Brucellosis Detected In Area West Of Big Horn Mountains
A disease that can be harmful to livestock has been detected west of the Big Horn Mountains. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 which is located northeast of Worland, and north of Ten Sleep in northeast Washakie County and southeast Big Horn County.
Sheridan Media
Renovation Work At Sheridan YMCA Making It Easier For Visitors To Get Around
A project that has been worked on for the past 5 years to make the Sheridan YMCA bigger is nearing the end. As part of add-ons and renovations to the YMCA building, the old pool areas have since been filled, the old locker rooms demolished, and now the cardio equipment has been moved to where the pool used to be.
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Voters Shake Up Local Boards
Johnson County voters went to the polls on Tuesday and elected new blood to a number of local boards. Sheila Camino, Luke Goddard, Elizabeth Graves, and Barbara Mueller were elected to the Cemetery District Board. For the Rural Health Care District Board Britni Camino, Mark Schueler, and Adam Michelena won...
Sheridan Media
Minor Subdivision Approved by Sheridan County
The Sheridan County Commission has approved the McDougall Minor Subdivision after the application came before them last regular meeting. County Planner Mark Reid said Walter and Tammy McDougall applied for the subdivision permit for lands they own in the Downer Addition. Reid said the P&Z had one condition for approval,...
Update: Missing Endangered Person Alert canceled for Busby mom, kids
Law enforcement is searching for a Busby mother and her three kids, missing since October 23 and believed to be in the Billings area.
