ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

'We need him back': Johnson implores Richardson to return

Anthony Richardson sold a handoff to Montrell Johnson perfectly and dashed toward the line of scrimmage. Texas A&M's players didn't even seem to know the Florida sophomore quarterback still had the football. It was a perfectly-executed zone read. The Aggies' weak-side safety crashed down to defend against a traditional run...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M

Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy