Lexington, KY

Scarlet Nation

Mizzou Football Notebook: Reviewing UK, personnel changes, UT offense

Missouri (4-5) will be looking to rebound from a 21-17 loss to Kentucky in week 10 with an upset win over No. 5 Tennessee (8-1). The loss to Kentucky still lingers in Columbia after a few questionable calls didn't go the Tigers' way most notably the roughing the punter called on Will Norris in the final minutes.
COLUMBIA, MO
Scarlet Nation

Fact or Fiction: Missouri will flip a top in-state target

Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove and Josh Henschke from BlueAndMaizeReview.com, Gabe DeArmond from PowerMizzou.com and Kyle Kelly from InsideNDSports.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. 1. Michigan will finish with a top three Big Ten recruiting class in 2023. Cosgrove's take:...
COLUMBIA, MO
Scarlet Nation

PHOTO GALLERY: Kentucky vs. Howard

Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row at Rupp Arena for sights and scenes from Kentucky's 95-63 win over Howard on Monday night in the college basketball season opener. To view the entire CI gallery, click on the center of the image below...
LEXINGTON, KY

