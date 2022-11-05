Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
how dusty baker became the oldest manager to ever win the world serieskandelHouston, TX
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
'Mattress Mack' makes historic win, nearly $75 million, after the Astros won the World Series
Houston's Jim "Mattress Mack" ties the bets to promotions for customers who buy mattresses from him, offering them money back now that the Astros won.
Dodgers: Fan Who Held On To Albert Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Pays Off In Auction
It was a great ending to an illustrious career for Albert Pujols, but he wasn't able to keep his milestone home run ball
Astros set Wednesday noontime news conference amid reports of Dusty Baker and James Click's return
The subject of Wednesday's event was not immediately disclosed, but many fans have been eager to find out if they'll get back two pieces of the championship team.
Astros parade littered with marriage proposals for World Series MVP Jeremy Peña
No. 3 is the No. 1 thing on several Astros fans' minds on Monday. ABC13 spotted multiple signs asking for his hand in marriage.
Astros-Phillies 2nd-least watched World Series behind 2020
LAS VEGAS -- The Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television. The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves' six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
Dusty Baker to return as champion Astros' manager in 2023
HOUSTON -- For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he'd like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he signed a one-year contract with the Houston Astrosfor the 2023 season.
Jim Crane: Astros 'in discussions' with GM James Click on deal
In a news conference to welcome back Dusty Baker as manager of the Houston Astros, team owner Jim Crane tiptoed around questions regarding general manager James Click, saying he was "in discussions" with the World Series-winning general manager on a new deal. Click's lame-duck status continues to hang over the...
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
Astros decline $10 million option on first baseman Trey Mancini
LAS VEGAS -- Less than a week removed from winning the World Series, the Houston Astros declined a $10 million option on first baseman Trey Mancini in favor of a $250,000 buyout on Wednesday. Houston also declined a $13 million option on reliever Will Smith in favor of a $1...
Houston Astros raising World Series banner when they face White Sox on Opening Night 2023
When you're the reigning champs, you become the center of the baseball world for the first night of the season. And the Astros have earned that honor.
Match-making Peña signs, H-town-rep shirts and more! View the best signs at the Astros parade
Some of the best signs at the parade depicted the love of Space City, and others were geared toward a VERY popular shortstop's hand in marriage
Astros' families celebrate their champions' title with birthdays, anniversaries and massive parade
How does one celebrate winning the World Series? Like a true champ - with princesses and tiaras.
'Best-case scenario': Astros 3B Alex Bregman dodges surgery
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won't need surgery to repair his broken left index finger, and he expects to be ready for the beginning of spring training. Speaking with reporters a day after the Astros won the World Series with a 4-1 Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Bregman said he will embark on an eight-week recovery and that X-rays confirmed he will not need any procedures.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Toronto hosts Houston in out-of-conference game
Houston Rockets (2-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Houston play in non-conference action. Toronto went 48-34 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game...
Fans line up outside overnight for chance to meet Astros stars Yordan Álvarez and Cristian Javier
There were a lot of yawns, but also a lot of excitement as fans snoozed on air mattresses and towels outside DICK'S for a chance to meet Yordan Álvarez or Cristian Javier.
