Houston, TX

Astros-Phillies 2nd-least watched World Series behind 2020

LAS VEGAS -- The Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television. The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves' six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
Dusty Baker to return as champion Astros' manager in 2023

HOUSTON -- For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he'd like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he signed a one-year contract with the Houston Astrosfor the 2023 season.
Jim Crane: Astros 'in discussions' with GM James Click on deal

In a news conference to welcome back Dusty Baker as manager of the Houston Astros, team owner Jim Crane tiptoed around questions regarding general manager James Click, saying he was "in discussions" with the World Series-winning general manager on a new deal. Click's lame-duck status continues to hang over the...
Astros decline $10 million option on first baseman Trey Mancini

LAS VEGAS -- Less than a week removed from winning the World Series, the Houston Astros declined a $10 million option on first baseman Trey Mancini in favor of a $250,000 buyout on Wednesday. Houston also declined a $13 million option on reliever Will Smith in favor of a $1...
'Best-case scenario': Astros 3B Alex Bregman dodges surgery

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won't need surgery to repair his broken left index finger, and he expects to be ready for the beginning of spring training. Speaking with reporters a day after the Astros won the World Series with a 4-1 Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Bregman said he will embark on an eight-week recovery and that X-rays confirmed he will not need any procedures.
Toronto hosts Houston in out-of-conference game

Houston Rockets (2-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Houston play in non-conference action. Toronto went 48-34 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game...
