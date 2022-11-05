ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade

HOUSTON (AP) — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
MLB odds: Three World Series futures bets to make now

Whew, what a glorious MLB season it was. Congrats to the Houston Astros for winning it all!. Now that your final exam in the form of the World Series is over, and you've seen your grades, I hope you are both satisfied with how well you did this season and excited to look ahead to next semester. No matter what, thank you for reading my lessons throughout the season, and I hope I helped you learn something new.
2022 MLB Free Agency: One positional need for every playoff team

When the calendar turns to October, the deficiencies on the best teams in baseball become more pronounced. A dearth of top-line talent is detrimental in the postseason. Weaknesses get exploited. Now is the chance for the top MLB contenders to fix any areas of weakness, build on their success and...
Rizzo, Bassitt turn down options, among 11 now free agents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023. Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.
Rodríguez, Harris win Baseball Digest rookie awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs...
