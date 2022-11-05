ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump

Springfield, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for “treasonous insurrection” he said too many Republicans embrace.
