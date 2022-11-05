ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

csurams.com

Monday Presser: Lubick Remains an Inspiration for Program

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As a new coach learning about the biggest rivalry in the program, you go straight to the expert. One would be hard pressed to find someone who knows more about the Border War and the emotions is creates than Sonny Lubick. You'd also be hard pressed to find someone who tells better stories.
csurams.com

2022-23 Coors Light Basketball Coaches Show Starts Nov. 10

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Coors Light Basketball Coaches' Show, hosted by the "Voice of the Rams" Brian Roth, starts up for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6-7 p.m., live from Lucky Joe's Sidewalk Saloon in Old Town Fort Collins. This year's schedule fluctuates throughout the...
csurams.com

Rivera Nails Game-Winner in Season Opener

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Considering the offseason, being down 11 at half, then going to an 11-point lead, then finding the game tied with 7.3 seconds remaining, Monday's season opening scenario wasn't the most adversity Niko Medved's team has faced. And with the game which seemed at hand, Colorado...
csurams.com

Hilbert Announces Retirement After Conclusion of Season

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After 26 seasons at the helm of Colorado State volleyball, head coach Tom Hilbert announced Monday he will be retiring from collegiate volleyball after the 2022 season. "Today, after much thought and reflection, I am announcing that I have decided to retire from coaching collegiate...
wyo4news.com

Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
cowboystatedaily.com

The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
Laramie Live

Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
capcity.news

Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
K2 Radio

Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25

Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
