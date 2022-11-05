Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
csurams.com
Monday Presser: Lubick Remains an Inspiration for Program
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As a new coach learning about the biggest rivalry in the program, you go straight to the expert. One would be hard pressed to find someone who knows more about the Border War and the emotions is creates than Sonny Lubick. You'd also be hard pressed to find someone who tells better stories.
csurams.com
2022-23 Coors Light Basketball Coaches Show Starts Nov. 10
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Coors Light Basketball Coaches' Show, hosted by the "Voice of the Rams" Brian Roth, starts up for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6-7 p.m., live from Lucky Joe's Sidewalk Saloon in Old Town Fort Collins. This year's schedule fluctuates throughout the...
csurams.com
Rivera Nails Game-Winner in Season Opener
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Considering the offseason, being down 11 at half, then going to an 11-point lead, then finding the game tied with 7.3 seconds remaining, Monday's season opening scenario wasn't the most adversity Niko Medved's team has faced. And with the game which seemed at hand, Colorado...
csurams.com
Hilbert Announces Retirement After Conclusion of Season
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After 26 seasons at the helm of Colorado State volleyball, head coach Tom Hilbert announced Monday he will be retiring from collegiate volleyball after the 2022 season. "Today, after much thought and reflection, I am announcing that I have decided to retire from coaching collegiate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-90 in Wyoming on Monday morning; gusts up to 70 mph possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 are seeing some wind closures on Monday morning with gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Extreme blowover risk advisories are in effect, and I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to Wheatland....
cowboystatedaily.com
The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
csurams.com
CSU Athletics and Republic Services Partner to Tackle Hunger for Border War
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State Athletics and Republic Services will collaborate once again to host an on-campus food drive during tailgating for the Border War football game this weekend. Kick off is set for 5 p.m. and tailgating begins at 1 p.m. Stop by Republic Services' booth, near...
cowboystatedaily.com
Republican Tamara Trujillo Beats Former Dem Lawmaker Sara Burlingame In Cheyenne House Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republican Tamara Trujillo of Cheyenne knocked off Democrat candidate Sara Burlingame in House District 44 on Tuesday night. With all of the district’s votes counted except for mail ballots, a total of 1,360 votes, Trujillo thumped Burlingame in the election by...
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Schools Foundation donates more than $40,000 to Laramie County School District 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne School Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Education, Student Enrichment and Pat Noel Science grants at the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees Meeting held on Nov. 7. Classroom teachers across 13 schools in LCSD1 will receive $43,260 from...
No Jackpot Winners On Powerball But Fort Collins Gets Big Winner
For the 40th consecutive time, there was no winner for the full Powerball jackpot which is now sitting at a record $1.9 BILLION. There were however 8 people that scored some cool cash and one of those winners played at a Loaf and Jug in Fort Collins. Of the 8...
capcity.news
Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
Snow, Wind, Sub-Zero Wind Chills Likely In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's still not clear whether a winter storm will hit southeast Wyoming later this week, the overall chances of accumulating snow, wind, and cold weather seem to be increasing. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. ''Snow,...
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
Comments / 0