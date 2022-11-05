ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbett, OR

KTVL

Mt. Hood Meadows aiming for a Thanksgiving weekend opening

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ski and snowboard lovers are rejoicing today. Mt. Hood Meadows have announced that they plan to open on November 25. Thanks to an early season storm, Meadows received 17 inches of snow, bringing their base to 23 inches. The resort says they will supplement the base...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Portland man sentenced for drug trafficking near Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS — The U.S. District attorney says a Portland man with previous drug trafficking convictions was sentenced to ten years in federal prison today for driving large amounts of drugs to Josephine County last year. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County when...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

