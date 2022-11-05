Read full article on original website
Lady Lions basketball drops season opener at Eastland, 47-33
EASTLAND – The Brownwood Lady Lions tipped off their 14th season under head coach Heather Hohertz Tuesday night, as they dropped a 47-33 road contest to the Class 3A Eastland Lady Mavs. Returning just one starter from last year’s 20-14 and relying on multiple freshmen and sophomores this season,...
No. 8 Lions’ quest for long postseason run begins with El Paso Irvin
The District 2-4A Division I champion and eighth-ranked Brownwood Lions begin their 49th postseason run in school history seeking their 73rd playoff win overall as they tangle with the El Paso Irvin Rockets, the fourth seed out of District 1-4A Division I, in Region I bi-district playoff action. Kickoff between...
Bangs looks to shake off last outing, claim first-round playoff win against Nocona
BANGS – Returning to the playoffs after a one-win campaign in 2021, the District 5-2A Division I third-seeded Bangs Dragons look to regain their form from earlier this season as they tangle with the District 6-2 second-seed Nocona Indians in bi-district playoff action. Kickoff between the Dragons (6-4) and...
Lady Dragons basketball tallies first win under Neely, 43-38 over Roby
EULA – The Bangs Lady Dragons earned their first victory under former Brownwood assistant and new head coach Chesney Neely Tuesday, knocking off Roby, 43-38, in neutral site non-district action. The Lady Dragons – who played their season opener this past Saturday and lost to Cross Plains, 59-27 –...
Lady Horns basketball edges Brady, 31-28, to start season
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns opened the 2022-23 basketball campaign with a 31-28 home victory over Brady Tuesday night. Additional information on the contest was not available. Early (1-0) will travel to Miles at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Lions-El Paso Irvin playoff ticket information
Concerning Tickets for the Brownwood Lions game this Thursday night in Odessa:. All Tickets are going to be $8 – CASH- at the gate only. Brownwood will be sitting in the HOME Stands at Ratliff Stadium as Brownwood plays El Paso Irvin at 7:00 pm Thursday, November 10. You...
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
BHS Choir students qualify for All-Region
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Wednesday morning:. Thirty-eight Brownwood High School Choir students traveled to Wichita Falls in October for All-Region Choir auditions. Congratulations to all who auditioned and those who made the All-Region Choirs!. The following students made the All Region Mixed Choir:. Basses:. Colton Stewart –...
Coers sets goal to be best TSTC Welding Technology student
Daniel Coers has set a goal for himself while studying Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. “I want to work to become the best welding student at TSTC,” he said. He set the goal knowing that he would be starting a program that he knew little about. In...
Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow...
Brian Kelly Riddle
Funeral service for Brian Kelly Riddle, 48 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX
If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood
Daniel Antonio Solis, age 31, a native of Brownwood, died tragically on November 1, 2022. Catholic Mass for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood. Following the service, Daniel will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Immediately afterwards,...
Veterans Day program being moved indoors to VFW Post 3278
The following information was released late Tuesday evening:. A polar express blue norther with a chance of rain is blasting through this Friday morning, November 11. Therefore, the Veterans Day program is being moved indoors to the VFW, 2300 Stephen F Austin Drive, two blocks west of the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Crockett and Stephen F Austin. Unfortunately, Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby has contracted COVID and will be unable to attend. Patriotic music will now start at 10:30 AM. The BISD 6th Grade Choir directed by Taffy Watts well sing a patriotic medley starting at 10:45 AM. The official program will start at 11 AM. The revised program is as follows:
Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood
Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
Posey receives more than half the votes in five-person race for vacant BISD board seat
Justin Posey was elected in a landslide to fill the vacant Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 position, the lone local race on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Posey received 53.97% of the early vote (408 votes) to jump out to a sizable lead, and finished with 597 votes, or 53.11% percent of the ballots cast.
THE IDLE AMERICAN: Quotes that linger
Some quotes linger, often for no reason. They may stand alone, bringing up the rear when other thoughts are locked in–safe for the night–in literature’s OK Corral. Yet, they are “ear-catching,” hard to shake when minds are in neutral gear. Retired football coaching great Jimmie...
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
David Spiller to speak at PVRW event Nov. 15
The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following information Wednesday morning:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their upcoming monthly meeting, featuring one of our elected officials, Texas House District 68 Representative, David Spiller, as guest speaker on Tuesday November 15, 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club.
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood brings advanced MRI imaging to the community
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood (HMCB) is excited to announce the installation of new scanning technology that combines the latest advancements in MRI with the sophisticated engineering of a 1.5T wide bore system. The scanner provides a new level of patient comfort with adaptable coil designs and acceleration techniques that minimize scan times and improve image quality.
