Polygon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
NME
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best M4 Loadout For Multiplayer
The M4 Carbine is a classic, standard issue firearm that has existed in the world of "Call of Duty" for quite some time now. This is no surprise, given the weapon's place in the real-world as a standard rifle for most units in the U.S. military. According to Military.com, the M4 offers soldiers versatility. Soldiers operating in close quarters combat will still be able to hit targets from afar using the M4.
How to Unlock All Weapons in Modern Warfare 2: Full List
Wondering how to unlock all of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns. After all, terms like Weapons Platforms, Receivers and Weapon Vaults just haven't been used in Call of Duty titles before.
As The Player Progresses Through The Campaign Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, They Eliminate A Sniper In The Course Of The Cartel Protection Mission
Somehow, the sniper in the Cartel Protection mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got eliminated. Players have been able to pull off spectacular kills in shooters for a long time. Many gamers have experienced memorable moments in Call of Duty, thanks to the game’s emphasis on competitive gaming.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
eyeofthetigernews.com
Modern Warfare 2: Same format, same disappointment
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is considered to be the cream of the crop for Call of Duty fans since its release in 2009, and it’s regarded so highly for good reason. It’s one of the best games the franchise has to offer with one of the best campaigns and a great multiplayer. It’s among my favorite Call of Duty games. So the second entry in the brand new Modern Warfare series has a lot to live up to, especially since it has the same name. But does it live up?
dotesports.com
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
IGN
Activision Blizzard is Working on a 2023 Call of Duty Full Premium Release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 makes $1 Billion in 10 Days and More
Activision Blizzard just posted their third quarter 2022 financial results, and they hold some exciting information for Call of Duty players. Through the document, it has been noticed that Activision does not wish to stop after the success of MW2 and is continuing the momentum in 2023. Their plans for 2023 include, "the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms".
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
dotesports.com
Not so hidden: Ghost perk doesn’t work quite how you think in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has a massive collection of different perks that can give Call of Duty gamers countless hours of varying gameplay. These perks are designed to change the way you play your matches, making you hunt slowly and methodically, or fly around corners spraying at anything in your path on the battlefield.
Modern Warfare 2 Stat Tracker: Best to Use
Looking for the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Look no further. Just like with most competitive shooters these days, being able to see your match history and combat record can go a long way towards helping you understand what is and isn't working, as well as give you an idea of how you stack up to the competition. As such, here's a breakdown of the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
JGOD Reveals ‘Most Overpowered’ Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
Why Modern Warfare 2 Players Might Want To Avoid Weapon Attachments
Believe it or not, there's more to "Call of Duty" gunplay than simply running forward and shooting. Since the franchise's titles in the mid-2000s, the game series has prioritized giving players a great deal of agency in customizing the perks and features of their weapon loadouts. Often, this customizability directly takes the form of weapon attachments, which the player can unlock and add to their guns for some sort of bonus effect.
Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Release Date Information
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass is coming soon, and players are looking forward to its release date. From the pricing to the battle pass progression, here's everything you need to know about the Battle Pass' release date. When Is Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Coming Out?. The...
Worst Maps in Call of Duty History
This Call of Duty list is here to break down, reflect and chronicle some of the most absolute abysmal maps to ever debut in the popular multiplayer shooter franchise. With the series' 19th mainline title having now made its debut in Modern Warfare II, here's a breakdown of the worst maps in Call of Duty history.
dotesports.com
How to turn on automatic tactical sprint in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought over similar ideas from Vanguard to make the transition between games seem not so jarring. One of those ideas was adding automatic tactical sprint to the game, which saves players from having to constantly press down on the thumbstick to sprint around the map.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty League 2023 v1.0 ruleset for Modern Warfare 2 revealed
The initial ruleset for the Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty League season has officially been revealed, giving fans and players the maps, modes, restrictions, and more to expect in coming tournaments. The Call of Duty League season officially gets underway on December 2, with qualifiers for the Major 1...
