Lions
Larvadain Claims SLC Special Teams Weekly Honors
HAMMOND, La. – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a 47-31 Southland Conference road win at Lamar, sophomore wide receiver/kick returner Gage Larvadain was named the Southland Conference Special Teams Player of the Week in an announcement from the league office Monday. Larvadain is the seventh...
Lions
Rowbury, Woodard Make Good First Impressions in Season-Opening Win
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team saw freshman Brody Rowbury and transfer Alec Woodard make an emphatic opening statement, hitting almost all shots the two took to help the Lions open the season with a 90-72 win over the Loyola Wolf Pack. The defending NAIA...
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
WAFB.com
Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly hurt after falling over wall in Tiger Stadium during LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly hurt when she fell out of the stands in Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Alabama game. LSU officials the woman fell over a dividing wall on a ramp of Section 100, on the west side of the stadium near the end zone, and to the ground during overtime Saturday night.
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
Louisiana gets a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners in delayed Powerball drawing.
EBR School Board member Connie Bernard announces she will remain in race for District 8
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard has announced she will remain in the race for the District 8 School Board election, just months after announcing she would not seek re-election. As an incumbent, Bernard earned 35% of the vote during the Nov....
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
NOLA.com
Expect hours of delays after fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 near MS-LA state line
Drivers traveling from the Mississippi Coast into Louisiana should expect hours of westbound traffic delays after an 18-wheeler caught fire on the Interstate 10 bridge near the state line. Mississippi Highway Patrol said the commercial vehicle, which was loaded with bolts, crashed into the bridge railing early Wednesday morning and...
NOLA.com
'Nobody has inspired me more than Matthew Block:' John Bel Edwards' right hand steps down
Matthew Block was jogging one evening in Thibodaux seven years ago when he stopped to help the Democratic candidate for governor set up at a campaign event. One thing led to another, and several months later, after John Bel Edwards was elected governor, he tapped Block to be part of his inner circle as executive counsel.
Willie or Willie? Cast your vote in this Louisiana mayor’s race
Willie or Willie for Mayor in Folsom, Louisiana.
Baton Rouge Business Report
See where Gulf’s first offshore wind farms will locate
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end, reports NOLA.com. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday...
brproud.com
LSU PD arrests Alabama man after allegedly finding marijuana inside crashed vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Alabama man was arrested by the LSU Police Department only hours after the LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 32-31. LSU PD responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. The call was about a “wreck reported on Alaska St....
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, soon before 4:00 a.m. Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
KPLC TV
New Orleans real estate developer invest in vacant Downtown Lake Charles building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Change is coming to Downtown Lake Charles as a vacant space on Ryan Street will soon be redeveloped. Some Downtown businesses have sat empty since Hurricane Laura, but 710 Ryan Street now faces a new fate. “We understand what it’s like to have to be...
NOLA.com
1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish
A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
