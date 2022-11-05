ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Lions

Larvadain Claims SLC Special Teams Weekly Honors

HAMMOND, La. – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a 47-31 Southland Conference road win at Lamar, sophomore wide receiver/kick returner Gage Larvadain was named the Southland Conference Special Teams Player of the Week in an announcement from the league office Monday. Larvadain is the seventh...
HAMMOND, LA
Lions

Rowbury, Woodard Make Good First Impressions in Season-Opening Win

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team saw freshman Brody Rowbury and transfer Alec Woodard make an emphatic opening statement, hitting almost all shots the two took to help the Lions open the season with a 90-72 win over the Loyola Wolf Pack. The defending NAIA...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB.com

Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say

DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip

On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
BUSH, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

See where Gulf’s first offshore wind farms will locate

The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end, reports NOLA.com. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday...
GALVESTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, soon before 4:00 a.m. Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish

A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
FOLSOM, LA

