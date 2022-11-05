Review: A New Generation Tries to Capture the Bittersweet Pain and Transcendent Triumph of Rent in Porchlight’s Season Opener

Read full article on original website
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite Partner
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FM
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025
Review: Dayglow Brought their Upbeat Discography to Riviera Theatre
Five minutes before the opener Ritt Momney went on, to my surprise the line of eager fans was still wrapped around the block. I could feel the anticipation for Indie Pop band, Dayglow, radiate from the young people waiting around me; and rightfully so. The last time Dayglow went on a full fledged tour, they stopped by Schubas Tavern right as the Covid-19 pandemic was unfolding. Since then, the band has massively grown in popularity over the past two years with a thanks to their online presence. Now playing a sold out Riviera Theatre; they’re still a relatively young and up-and-coming band with the world right in their hands.
Review: Alex G and Hatchie Brought Their Best to Thalia Hall
Every year as we make the transition from summer to fall to the dreadful winter there’s a wave of must see shows in Chicago. From Broken Social Scene to Soccer Mommy it’s been a stacked season at Thalia Hall. Last week, the former Bandcamp superstar Alex G returned to the incredible venue for two nights with Australian artist Hatchie.
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
Piccolo Mondo Restaurant to close after 37 years in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The renowned Piccolo Mondo Restaurant and Bakery in Hyde Park announced over the weekend that it is going out of business later this month after 37 years.Originally Piccolo Mondo Café, the trattoria has been in operation since 1985 on the ground floor of the Windermere House apartment tower, at 1642 E. 56th St. Owner Norberto Zas announced in a Facebook post that Piccolo Mondo will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 27. He wrote that he has decided to retire.The restaurant has been popular for decades with Hyde Park neighbors and the University of Chicago community – as...
Chi Boy: Native Sons and Chicago Reckonings
Chi Boy: Native Sons and Chicago Reckonings by Keenan Norris may be the perfect book for the Halloween season. And not because its stories of racial discrimination and poverty are frightening—though they are, they definitely are—but because after reading a book bedazzled with so many linguistic flourishes and complex sentences, so many themes and topics, one walks away with the nauseous sensation of having devoured too many sweets.
Chicago man thought, 'Oh, the blood moon, cool.' Then realized the red glow was his neighbor's house on fire
CHICAGO - With someone banging on his front door early Tuesday, Damon Cook stumbled out of bed and noticed a neon glow coming from his bedroom window. "Oh, the blood moon," he thought. "Cool." But it wasn’t the gory-sounding overnight lunar eclipse that was casting the reddish light into his...
Review: Gay Old Times, Last Call Chicago, by Rick Karlin and St. Sukie de la Croix
Last Call Chicago is not a narrative book. Rather it is an extensive listing with brief descriptions of 1,001 LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly bars and such. But it is also a labor of love. The introduction reminds readers that prior to the existence of LGBT groups and organizations, gay bars were...
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
This Couple’s 130-Year-Old Chicago Condo Is a Mix of Old Architecture and Modern Additions
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This space is home to myself, my partner Sean and, in a few months, our new baby boy. The building in which our home is located was built in 1889. All of the units were converted to condos in 1989 and have post-modern finishes that reflect that time period. Our space has had many functions in its long history: a lamp factory, a department store, a hardware wholesaler, a creative agency, and a sushi chef’s home kitchen.
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025
If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.
Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival
When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month
Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
Tickets for First-Ever Chicago Street Race Weekend Go On-Sale on Thursday, Nov. 10
NASCAR announced today that tickets for the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Chicago Street Race, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Nov. 10. In addition, fans who have subscribed to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails or have already made a deposit will have the opportunity to begin purchasing tickets today.
Rapper Diddy enters cannabis deal that could give him control of 3 Chicago-Area properties
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is gearing up to enter a $155 Million deal that would make him the first Black investor in a marijuana company that operates in multiple states. Locally, if Diddy goes through with this deal with Cresco, he would take control of 3 Chicago area Columbia Care facilities. So, there may come a day when you can say, “I bought pot in Chicago from Diddy.”
Hyde Park Food Trucks Encounter Regulatory Roadblocks
Wednesday, October 5 was a day like any other along South Ellis Avenue. Then the fire department showed up. The department, along with various officials from the City of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), came to pay a visit to the food trucks that frequent South Ellis Avenue. These trucks station themselves in the heart of UChicago’s campus during the early afternoon, providing lunch to students, faculty, medical workers, and locals. A variety of trucks show up every afternoon, each with something to offer. The Fat Shallot and Chicago Lunchbox are always busy. El Buen Taco #2 offers a large variety of Mexican lunch options. Tacos Cincuenta Arrobas specializes in huaraches, a larger, flatter taco with a thicker tortilla.
Mold-A-Rama Exhibit Hits Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry
Mold-A-Rama machines have been a longtime staple in Chicago museums. Now, the nostalgic gizmos that pump out souvenirs are getting their very own exhibit. The Museum of Science and Industry is telling the story behind the iconic devices with "Mold-A-Rama: Molded for the Future." The exhibit showcases "a collection of...
Forest Park home cracks top 6 in national magazine spread
When a national magazine publishes a two-page spread headlined Best Properties on the Market it might be unexpected that one of the six homes featured is right here in Forest Park. But that is what Mary Ritchie, an alert Forest Park Review and The Week subscriber, told us when she...
Consequences from Mt. Carmel
Long, long past time that Oak Park recognized and honored the history of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, a Black congregation and a Black community centered in what is now downtown Oak Park. A century ago on Westgate Avenue, Mt. Carmel stood as the hub of Oak Park’s small Black neighborhood....
