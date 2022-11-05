ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Review: A New Generation Tries to Capture the Bittersweet Pain and Transcendent Triumph of Rent in Porchlight’s Season Opener

By Lisa Trifone
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Third Coast Review

Review: Dayglow Brought their Upbeat Discography to Riviera Theatre

Five minutes before the opener Ritt Momney went on, to my surprise the line of eager fans was still wrapped around the block. I could feel the anticipation for Indie Pop band, Dayglow, radiate from the young people waiting around me; and rightfully so. The last time Dayglow went on a full fledged tour, they stopped by Schubas Tavern right as the Covid-19 pandemic was unfolding. Since then, the band has massively grown in popularity over the past two years with a thanks to their online presence. Now playing a sold out Riviera Theatre; they’re still a relatively young and up-and-coming band with the world right in their hands.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Alex G and Hatchie Brought Their Best to Thalia Hall

Every year as we make the transition from summer to fall to the dreadful winter there’s a wave of must see shows in Chicago. From Broken Social Scene to Soccer Mommy it’s been a stacked season at Thalia Hall. Last week, the former Bandcamp superstar Alex G returned to the incredible venue for two nights with Australian artist Hatchie.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Piccolo Mondo Restaurant to close after 37 years in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The renowned Piccolo Mondo Restaurant and Bakery in Hyde Park announced over the weekend that it is going out of business later this month after 37 years.Originally Piccolo Mondo Café, the trattoria has been in operation since 1985 on the ground floor of the Windermere House apartment tower, at 1642 E. 56th St. Owner Norberto Zas announced in a Facebook post that Piccolo Mondo will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 27. He wrote that he has decided to retire.The restaurant has been popular for decades with Hyde Park neighbors and the University of Chicago community – as...
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Chi Boy: Native Sons and Chicago Reckonings

Chi Boy: Native Sons and Chicago Reckonings by Keenan Norris may be the perfect book for the Halloween season. And not because its stories of racial discrimination and poverty are frightening—though they are, they definitely are—but because after reading a book bedazzled with so many linguistic flourishes and complex sentences, so many themes and topics, one walks away with the nauseous sensation of having devoured too many sweets.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
Apartment Therapy

This Couple’s 130-Year-Old Chicago Condo Is a Mix of Old Architecture and Modern Additions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This space is home to myself, my partner Sean and, in a few months, our new baby boy. The building in which our home is located was built in 1889. All of the units were converted to condos in 1989 and have post-modern finishes that reflect that time period. Our space has had many functions in its long history: a lamp factory, a department store, a hardware wholesaler, a creative agency, and a sushi chef’s home kitchen.
CHICAGO, IL
whatnowchicago.com

Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland

Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Chicago Parents

Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival

When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month

Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Rapper Diddy enters cannabis deal that could give him control of 3 Chicago-Area properties

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is gearing up to enter a $155 Million deal that would make him the first Black investor in a marijuana company that operates in multiple states. Locally, if Diddy goes through with this deal with Cresco, he would take control of 3 Chicago area Columbia Care facilities. So, there may come a day when you can say, “I bought pot in Chicago from Diddy.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Hyde Park Food Trucks Encounter Regulatory Roadblocks

Wednesday, October 5 was a day like any other along South Ellis Avenue. Then the fire department showed up. The department, along with various officials from the City of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), came to pay a visit to the food trucks that frequent South Ellis Avenue. These trucks station themselves in the heart of UChicago’s campus during the early afternoon, providing lunch to students, faculty, medical workers, and locals. A variety of trucks show up every afternoon, each with something to offer. The Fat Shallot and Chicago Lunchbox are always busy. El Buen Taco #2 offers a large variety of Mexican lunch options. Tacos Cincuenta Arrobas specializes in huaraches, a larger, flatter taco with a thicker tortilla.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Mold-A-Rama Exhibit Hits Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry

Mold-A-Rama machines have been a longtime staple in Chicago museums. Now, the nostalgic gizmos that pump out souvenirs are getting their very own exhibit. The Museum of Science and Industry is telling the story behind the iconic devices with "Mold-A-Rama: Molded for the Future." The exhibit showcases "a collection of...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Forest Park home cracks top 6 in national magazine spread

When a national magazine publishes a two-page spread headlined Best Properties on the Market it might be unexpected that one of the six homes featured is right here in Forest Park. But that is what Mary Ritchie, an alert Forest Park Review and The Week subscriber, told us when she...
FOREST PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Consequences from Mt. Carmel

Long, long past time that Oak Park recognized and honored the history of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, a Black congregation and a Black community centered in what is now downtown Oak Park. A century ago on Westgate Avenue, Mt. Carmel stood as the hub of Oak Park’s small Black neighborhood....
OAK PARK, IL
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
364
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy