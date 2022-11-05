ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FanSided

Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?

A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly 'Stunned' By Jim Irsay's Decision

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by firing Frank Reich on Monday and naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Saturday, who worked as an analyst for ESPN, had never coached at the college or pro level before this hiring. The decision caught plenty of people off guard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach

The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire

To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job. The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Ringer

After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move

I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s Wife, Lauren Tannehill

NFL fans tend to have a divided opinion on Ryan Tannehill, but as the Tennessee Titans QB sits out the next few games, it’s his other half who is drawing the attention. Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, made a splash shortly before the quarterback hit the NFL draft and continues to be a sensation on social media and in the NFL WAG community. Fans want to know more about her background, which we delve into in this Lauren Tannehill wiki.
NASHVILLE, TN

