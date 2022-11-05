Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
‘Good job, Jim Irsay’: Fans react to Colts firing head coach Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday fired head coach Frank Reich and hired former center Jeff Saturday to serve as the interim team leader. Some Indianapolis Colts fans believe Irsay made the right decision as the football team goes through a tough season. The Colts have not...
Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts dropped a bombshell on the NFL Monday, first by firing head coach Frank Reich and then by naming former Pro Bowl center and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday’s hiring comes as a shock. ...
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
WTHR
'Coach Peyton'? Oddsmakers list Manning as favorite to take Colts top job
INDIANAPOLIS — While one popular former Indianapolis Colts player will lead the team from the sidelines for the rest of this season, oddsmakers now say another fan favorite may take the reins next year. Hours after the Colts announced the firing of Frank Reich Monday, Bovada released a list...
Colts Are Reportedly 'Stunned' By Jim Irsay's Decision
The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by firing Frank Reich on Monday and naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Saturday, who worked as an analyst for ESPN, had never coached at the college or pro level before this hiring. The decision caught plenty of people off guard.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach
The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Frank Reich on possible Colts QB change: 'I'd have to go back and look'
FOXBOROUGH, MASS. - Frank Reich often says that everyone on the team gets evaluated after every game. After a 26-3 loss to the Patriots that featured the worst offensive efficiency in franchise history, he's sticking to that promise -- even with the quarterback. "Everything gets evaluated. But would we look...
How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire
To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
'Fully experienced enough': Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Jeff Saturday talk about Colts changes
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off two franchise-altering moves on Monday morning: First, they fired head coach Frank Reich in the midst of his fifth season with the team. Later, they named Jeff Saturday, a Colts legend with no NFL or college coaching experience, as his interim replacement. Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager...
Pat McAfee: 'Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now'
Pat McAfee is fed up with his former team. He's not alone. In the midst of another disastrous Colts performance, the former NFL punter tweeted, "The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now." The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 6, 2022 ...
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job. The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.
The Ringer
After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move
I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
Tony Dungy Disagrees With Colts’ Firing Frank Reich, QB Situation
The former Indianapolis coach explained what he thinks the team should have done regarding its coach and quarterbacks.
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s Wife, Lauren Tannehill
NFL fans tend to have a divided opinion on Ryan Tannehill, but as the Tennessee Titans QB sits out the next few games, it’s his other half who is drawing the attention. Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, made a splash shortly before the quarterback hit the NFL draft and continues to be a sensation on social media and in the NFL WAG community. Fans want to know more about her background, which we delve into in this Lauren Tannehill wiki.
Comments / 0