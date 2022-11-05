Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on multiple charges including breaking into 4 vehicles
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -– The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on multiple charges after breaking into four vehicles in October. Deputies said following an investigation 30-year-old Nyah Binghi Tafari Adderley was charged with breaking into a 2018 Subaru Outback, a 2019 Toyota Highlander, a 2015 Honda CRV and a 2010 Toyota Corolla at South Cove County Park on Oct. 15.
counton2.com
37 arrested for drug trafficking in 4-day operation in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine. Deputies said on October 19th, multiple agencies participated in a large-scale operation to target drug traffickers in the community. Law enforcement...
WLOS.com
Shell casings recovered after report of shots fired, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating after shots were fired over the weekend near downtown. Police say they were dispatched to the 240 block of Livingston Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5. Officers say they found nine shell casings in the area of Ralph Street and Ora Street.
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ seized from teen arrested in North Carolina
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are helping the U.S. Marshals search for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect,...
Suspect accused of buying gas with dead woman’s debit card
A man was arrested after a missing Madisonville woman's debit card was used to purchase gas in Tellico Plains.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into A House
(Cleveland)- A 41-year-old Cleveland man was cited over the weekend with Driving Under The Influence following an accident where the vehicle he was operating struck a house. The White County Sheriff’s Office accident report states the vehicle was traveling north on Windy Acres Road approaching a cul-de-sac the driver, identified as 41-year-old Robert J. Herron, lost control of the vehicle traveled off the roadway down into the front yard at 513 Windy Acres Road. The vehicle struck several fixed objects, bushes, striking the front porch and coming to rest against the house. The report states the vehicle as well as the residence sustained substantial damage.
FOX Carolina
wnctimes.com
Investigation into Apparent Murder-Suicide in Swain County
Swain County -- November 7, 2022: In Western North Carolina, two people were discovered dead inside a house. over the weekend, and an investigation is now in progress. According to the Swain County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call on Saturday, November 5, in the Timber Estates neighborhood of the Alarka neighborhood.
FOX Carolina
Asheville Police looking for 17-year-old missing since Oct.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old. Jada Douglas was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the area of Biltmore Avenue in South Asheville, according to police. Douglas is described as five foot...
Young woman found dead after vanishing from Walmart in Tennessee; 2 in custody
Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
WLOS.com
Sheriff's office: Two people found dead inside home from apparent murder-suicide
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Western North Carolina after two people were found dead inside of a home over the weekend. The Swain County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to a call Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, in the Timber Estates area in the Alarka community.
theonefeather.com
Taylor receives additional charge of ‘impaired driving’
(Note: Although contained in the official Criminal Complaint filed in Cherokee Tribal Court, the One Feather has redacted the name of the alleged victim.) Former Tribal Council Rep. Dennis ‘Bill’ Taylor appeared in his latest pre-trial hearing at Cherokee Court on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The...
Person cited after investigators determine Rocky Flats fire started by non-permitted burning
COSBY, Tenn. — A person has been cited after a brush fire burned 177 acres of land in the Rocky Flats area of Sevier and Cocke counties. According to Sevier County officials, someone who was burning debris without a permit caused the fire. The county said the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Crime Unit cited the person.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
FOX Carolina
FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
wvlt.tv
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies captured
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office had been captured. Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon and led them...
FOX Carolina
90 arrests made, more than 1,400 grams of drugs seized over four weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have made 90 arrests over the past four weeks after an initiative was implemented to curb shootings and violent crime. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Lewis implemented a Uniform Patrol Violent Crime Initiative that was led...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Uber driver appears in court
