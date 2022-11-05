ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylva, NC

FOX Carolina

Man arrested on multiple charges including breaking into 4 vehicles

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -– The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on multiple charges after breaking into four vehicles in October. Deputies said following an investigation 30-year-old Nyah Binghi Tafari Adderley was charged with breaking into a 2018 Subaru Outback, a 2019 Toyota Highlander, a 2015 Honda CRV and a 2010 Toyota Corolla at South Cove County Park on Oct. 15.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

37 arrested for drug trafficking in 4-day operation in North Carolina

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine. Deputies said on October 19th, multiple agencies participated in a large-scale operation to target drug traffickers in the community. Law enforcement...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Asheville Police investigates gun discharges near downtown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges that that took place on Saturday night. There were no injuries or property damage reported to investigators. APD Patrol Officers were dispatched to reports of gun discharge at the 240 block of Livingston Street close to 12:59 a.m. on November 5. When officers arrived […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into A House

(Cleveland)- A 41-year-old Cleveland man was cited over the weekend with Driving Under The Influence following an accident where the vehicle he was operating struck a house. The White County Sheriff’s Office accident report states the vehicle was traveling north on Windy Acres Road approaching a cul-de-sac the driver, identified as 41-year-old Robert J. Herron, lost control of the vehicle traveled off the roadway down into the front yard at 513 Windy Acres Road. The vehicle struck several fixed objects, bushes, striking the front porch and coming to rest against the house. The report states the vehicle as well as the residence sustained substantial damage.
CLEVELAND, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after two found dead in house in NC

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a house on Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, they responded to a call in the Timber Estates area and the Alarka community on Saturday, Nov. 5. Once on scene,...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police looking for 17-year-old missing since Oct.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old. Jada Douglas was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the area of Biltmore Avenue in South Asheville, according to police. Douglas is described as five foot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Taylor receives additional charge of ‘impaired driving’

(Note: Although contained in the official Criminal Complaint filed in Cherokee Tribal Court, the One Feather has redacted the name of the alleged victim.) Former Tribal Council Rep. Dennis ‘Bill’ Taylor appeared in his latest pre-trial hearing at Cherokee Court on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The...
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect accused of killing Uber driver appears in court

GREENVILLE, SC

Community Policy