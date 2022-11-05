Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Former NFL player has a tie to $2.04B Powerball ticket
CINCINNATI -- There's a Cincinnati Bengals tie to this week's winning Powerball ticket. Joe Chahayed, whose store sold the stub that netted $2 billion in winnings, is the father-in-law of former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr., according to TMZ. That fortune has earned Chahayed a sizable payday, too. The...
